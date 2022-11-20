Fantasy football Week 11 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness — Questionable

Impact: Jackson is still expected to start, despite missing practice late in the week.

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Kenyan Drake could start as Edwards has been limited the entire week of practice.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Andrews is expected to be a game-time call with Isaiah Likely next in line should he be unable to go.

PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Baker Mayfield will start for the Panthers but should probably not start for your Fantasy team.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: He’s expected to play and, if so, should be among the top TE options for the week.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back — OUT

Impact: DJ Chark is back from IR but may take some time before becoming fully involved in the Detroit offense.

John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck — Questionable

Impact: Matthew Stafford is back from his concussion and will return to the starting QB job.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee — Questionable

Impact: If he sits, Tyquan Thornton is likely to take over his target load.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee — OUT

Impact: There’s no Saints RB option with Fantasy value beyond Alvin Kamara.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Isaiah Hodgins has already surpassed him on the Giants’ WR depth chart.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: The team is optimistic that Robinson will be able to play.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye — OUT

Impact: At best, Chris Myarick may end up with a handful of targets.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — OUT

Impact: Denzel Mims should once again get a chance to start.

JD McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck — OUT/IR

Impact: On the plus side, Antonio Gibson is back from IR.

Defense

AJ Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring — Questionable

Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle — OUT

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin — OUT

Tre’Davious White, CB, BUF: Knee — OUT

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow — Questionable

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — OUT

Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle — OUT

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Foot — Questionable

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, CHI: Knee — Questionable

Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle — Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT

Josh Paschal, DE, DET: Knee — OUT

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, DET: Elbow — Questionable

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Concussion — Questionable

Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Illness — Questionable

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT

Zaire Franklin, LB, IND: Illness — Questionable

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, IND: Illness — Questionable

A’Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Illness — Questionable

Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Eye — OUT

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf — OUT

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle — OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — OUT

Dexter Lawrence, DT, NYG: Back — Questionable

Dane Belton, S, NYG: Collarbone — Questionable

Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow — OUT

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot — OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip — OUT

Impact: Tyler Boyd will continue to start opposite Tee Higgins.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee — Questionable

Impact: While he’s expected to play, Elliott’s workload may be kept light to help ease him back into things.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Courtland Sutton should be the recipient of most of the team’s targets.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Big-time rolls of the dice include Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.

Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: He would be the team’s No. 2 WR if he can suit up.

Davante Adams, WR, LV: Abdomen — Questionable

Impact: With such sparse WR depth behind him, chances are good that Adams will at least try to play.

Defense

Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf — OUT

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot — Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring — Questionable

Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Concussion — Questionable

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip — Questionable

K’Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee — OUT

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip — Questionable

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf — OUT

Za’Darius Smith, LB, MIN: Knee — Questionable

Akayleb Evans, CB, MIN: Concussion — OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring — OUT

Sunday night game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will be the Chiefs’ top WR options.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: All signs point to a return to action for both Allen and Williams.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Assuming both receivers do return, downgrade DeAndre Carter.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAC: Groin — Questionable

Impact: As he was a Saturday downgrade, it’s probably wise to start someone else this week.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring — Doubtful

Impact: Cameron Dicker should again get a chance to “man the tee.”