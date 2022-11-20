Fantasy football Week 11 inactives
Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness — Questionable
Impact: Jackson is still expected to start, despite missing practice late in the week.
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Kenyan Drake could start as Edwards has been limited the entire week of practice.
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Andrews is expected to be a game-time call with Isaiah Likely next in line should he be unable to go.
PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Baker Mayfield will start for the Panthers but should probably not start for your Fantasy team.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: He’s expected to play and, if so, should be among the top TE options for the week.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back — OUT
Impact: DJ Chark is back from IR but may take some time before becoming fully involved in the Detroit offense.
John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck — Questionable
Impact: Matthew Stafford is back from his concussion and will return to the starting QB job.
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee — Questionable
Impact: If he sits, Tyquan Thornton is likely to take over his target load.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee — OUT
Impact: There’s no Saints RB option with Fantasy value beyond Alvin Kamara.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Isaiah Hodgins has already surpassed him on the Giants’ WR depth chart.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: The team is optimistic that Robinson will be able to play.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye — OUT
Impact: At best, Chris Myarick may end up with a handful of targets.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — OUT
Impact: Denzel Mims should once again get a chance to start.
JD McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck — OUT/IR
Impact: On the plus side, Antonio Gibson is back from IR.
Defense
AJ Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring — Questionable
Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle — OUT
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin — OUT
Tre’Davious White, CB, BUF: Knee — OUT
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow — Questionable
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — OUT
Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle — OUT
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Foot — Questionable
Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, CHI: Knee — Questionable
Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle — Questionable
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT
Josh Paschal, DE, DET: Knee — OUT
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, DET: Elbow — Questionable
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Concussion — Questionable
Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Illness — Questionable
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT
Zaire Franklin, LB, IND: Illness — Questionable
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, IND: Illness — Questionable
A’Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Illness — Questionable
Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Eye — OUT
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf — OUT
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle — OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — OUT
Dexter Lawrence, DT, NYG: Back — Questionable
Dane Belton, S, NYG: Collarbone — Questionable
Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow — OUT
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot — OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip — OUT
Impact: Tyler Boyd will continue to start opposite Tee Higgins.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee — Questionable
Impact: While he’s expected to play, Elliott’s workload may be kept light to help ease him back into things.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Courtland Sutton should be the recipient of most of the team’s targets.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Big-time rolls of the dice include Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.
Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: He would be the team’s No. 2 WR if he can suit up.
Davante Adams, WR, LV: Abdomen — Questionable
Impact: With such sparse WR depth behind him, chances are good that Adams will at least try to play.
Defense
Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf — OUT
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot — Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring — Questionable
Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Concussion — Questionable
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip — Questionable
K’Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee — OUT
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip — Questionable
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf — OUT
Za’Darius Smith, LB, MIN: Knee — Questionable
Akayleb Evans, CB, MIN: Concussion — OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring — OUT
Sunday night game
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will be the Chiefs’ top WR options.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: All signs point to a return to action for both Allen and Williams.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Assuming both receivers do return, downgrade DeAndre Carter.
Gerald Everett, TE, LAC: Groin — Questionable
Impact: As he was a Saturday downgrade, it’s probably wise to start someone else this week.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring — Doubtful
Impact: Cameron Dicker should again get a chance to “man the tee.”