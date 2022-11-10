Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Preview: Mecole Hardman’s absence could open the door for Kadarius Toney

Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster’s emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that’s the red zone touchdowns.

Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used in a variety of unique ways in the red zone and scored five touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season despite averaging just 13 touches per game. Edwards-Helaire fell out of favor in Week 5 and it’s been Mecold Hardman, not a running back, who has benefited.

Hardman has scored four touchdowns in the past three Chiefs games, including two on Rush attempts in Week 7. In that stretch he only has one game with more than 42 receiving yards and only one game with more than four touches. In other words, it seems unsustainable, but the red zone usage along makes him a No. 3 wide receiver….if he plays.

Hardman missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an abdominal injury, which could open the door for the Chiefs newest addition, Kadarius Toney.

Toney is a former first round pick who never meshed with Brian Daboll and was dealt to the Chiefs at the deadline. He also happens to be exactly the type of player you’d like to get in space in Andy Reid’s system. Toney only played nine snaps in his Week 9 debut, but the Chiefs plan is using him more moving forward. If Hardman is out in Week 10, they may use him a lot more this week.

Toney remains more of a stash and a DFS Lottery play this week, but the difference between him and Hardman is that he could actually become a feature receiver at some point in the future. While we’re hopeful he inherits the red zone role, by the time the Playoffs role is around he could simply be the Chiefs’ No. 3 options.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

Week 10 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



75 — Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center.

— Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center. 30.3% — Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9.

— Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9. 26 — Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games.

— Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games. 55 — Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he’s played this year.

— Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he’s played this year. 7 — Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points.

— Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points. 325 — Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games.

— Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games. 4.2 — DeVonta Smith has just as many games under 4.2 Fantasy points as he does over 15 Fantasy points. That’s an epitome of a boom-bust wide receiver.

WR Preview Matchups that matter



WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets



Week 10 Adds (WR Preview)

