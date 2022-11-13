Fantasy football Week 10 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

9:30 am ET game

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin — Questionable

Impact: He’s back to practicing in full, which bodes well for his chances to play.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Jones gets to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in 3-WR sets.

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck — Questionable

Impact: He practiced all week long, so he may finally be ready to take his No. 1 TE job back.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow — Questionable

Impact: Matt Barkley remained on the practice squad, so it looks like Allen may actually be able to start.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Harrison Bryant will start again in Week 10 and maybe this time he’ll actually get a target sent his way.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Kendall Hinton should be the team’s No. 3 WR this week.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back — OUT

Impact: Kalif Raymond gets another chance to try and make some Offensive noise, but he’s been very quiet thus far.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist — Questionable

Impact: While he is expected to be active, it remains to be seen if “all is forgiven” after his recent comments.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin — Questionable

Impact: If he’s able to play, he certainly should be in the flex conversation.

Jerick McKinnon, RB , KC: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco would both be much better options if McKinnon sits.

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Abdomen — OUT

Impact: Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson could see a few extra targets.

Mark Ingram II, RB , NO: Knee — OUT

Impact: Dwayne Washington will back up Alvin Kamara.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Even though a big game for him is possible today, we need to see him do it once before considering him for a Fantasy start.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye — OUT

Impact: Chris Myarick is the most likely No. 1 TE candidate on the Giants.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: He’s expected to play and should also be getting WR Treylon Burks back from IR.

Defense

Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle — OUT

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin — Questionable

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow — OUT

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, CHI: Knee — Doubtful

Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle — OUT

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Oblique — Questionable

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, CLE: Knee — OUT

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip — OUT

Nik Bonitto, LB, DEN: Illness — Questionable

Justin Simmons, S, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, DET: Elbow — Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S, DET: Concussion — Questionable

Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest — Questionable

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, JAX: Concussion — Questionable

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf — OUT

Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Ankle — OUT/IR

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf — Questionable

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle — OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — OUT

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Abdomen — Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring — OUT

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Appendix — OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — OUT

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip — OUT

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Shoulder — OUT

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring — Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: It’s looking to be a game-time call, with Colt McCoy getting ready to jump into the proverbial saddle.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip — Questionable

Impact: They didn’t travel with the team and the Cardinals have signed Tristan Vizcaino.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Tony Pollard is a Safer play, as a decision on Elliott will likely not be made until the last minute.

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson get bumps in Fantasy value.

Deon Jackson, RB, IND: Knee — OUT

Impact: Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss will back up Jonathan Taylor.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: If you want to add Kylen Granson, I guess there’s nobody stopping you.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Concussion — Questionable

Impact: John Wolford is getting ready to start as Stafford still has to clear the league’s protocol.

Defense

Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle — Questionable

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ankle — Questionable

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back — Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring — OUT

De’Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee — OUT

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — Questionable

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back — OUT/IR

Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Elbow — Doubtful

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip — Questionable

Sunday night game

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: DeAndre Carter will get the start in this one.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Joshua Palmer gets a chance to be the team’s No. 1 WR option.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Time for Cameron Dicker, which rhymes with kicker.

Samson Ebukam, DE, SF: Quad — Doubtful

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — OUT