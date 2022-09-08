Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Preview: Chase Edmonds has top-12 upside if he’s healthy

It was a bit of a surprise when Chase Edmonds popped up on the Wednesday injury report with a groin injury, but he was a partial participant in a Wednesday practice, and those designations are going to to turn into Actives on Sunday in a majority of cases . It’s definitely one we’ll be watching closely, because Edmonds has big-time upside in his first start as a Dolphin in Week 1.

Edmonds’ upside starts with his role in the passing game. He averaged nearly five targets per game in his 11 healthy games in 2021 and caught four or more passes in more than half of those games. No matter what your role is on early downs, 70-catch potential gives you immense upside in PPR leagues. But we have reason to believe Edmonds will be used more in the running game as well.

For one thing, the Dolphins gave him $12 million as the first back signed in free agency. That’s more money than you give a third-down back. Also, the wide zone scheme Mike McDaniel is bringing from San Francisco just so happens to be Edmonds’ favorite scheme.

Edmonds was listed as the starter on the team’s first official depth chart alongside Raheem Mostert. Depth charts don’t mean much, but an even split of the Rush attempts plus five targets a game would absolutely give Edmonds top-12 upside in a given week. In the six games he saw double-digit carries last year, he averaged 16.1 PPR FPPG. And that was with only one touchdown in those six games.

With Edmonds currently nursing a groin, you do need to make sure Mostert is rostered. Mostert himself would come close to must-start if Edmonds Misses Week 1. On the flip side, Mostert is 30 years old and has only played nine games in the past two seasons. If he gets hurt again, Edmonds may not just have top-12 upside. He may just be a top 12 running back.

Now Let’s get to the rest of the Week 1 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here’s what it means:

Numbers to know

Matchups that matter

Waiver Wire Targets


