Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 8 picks: Top players to add include Gus Edwards, Chuba Hubbard

We’re already roughly halfway through the 2022 Fantasy football season depending upon your league settings and building depth for the upcoming Fantasy football Playoffs should be a top priority. And with NFL injuries piling up and the Fantasy football landscape changing dramatically, working the waiver wire is often the best way to improve your roster. Kenneth Walker III was a waiver-wire addition or a late-round stash for many, but he’s evolved into a must-start following a 164-yard performance where he scored twice in Week 7.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation’s most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years — posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire Picks for Week 8

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Ravens running back Gus Edwards. The 27-year-old went undrafted after a modest collegiate career at Miami (Fla.) and Rutgers, but the Ravens saw his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame and turned him into one of the most efficient early-down runners in the league. Edwards piled up over 700 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons and looked like he might finally be in line to be the No. 1 back in 2021 after JK Dobbins was hurt but wound up suffering a significant knee injury of his own during training camp.

The injury cost Edwards all of the 2021 season and the first six weeks of the 2022 season, but he was activated off the PUP list earlier this month and made his debut last week against Cleveland. He carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns for a Shocking 69.6% involvement rate on his 23 Offensive snaps played. Edwards should continue to dominate the early-down and short-yardage work and he’s only rostered in 56% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard as a Week 8 waiver wire pickup. When McCaffrey was dealt, it was clear that there would be a large number of touches available in the Carolina backfield, but it was unclear who would benefit the most between Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman. But while Foreman made most of his 15 carries by picking up 118 yards, it was actually Hubbard who looked like the favored back prior to suffering a minor ankle injury in the second half.

Hubbard played 60% of snaps before the injury while Foreman played 43% of snaps. The Oklahoma State product rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win while also catching two passes for 10 yards. Hubbard claimed he could have returned to the game on Sunday if needed so the hope is that his injury won’t lead to any missed time. He’s rostered in 56% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and he should have a significant role in the offense going forward even with Foreman also playing well.

How to set your Week 8 waiver wire claims

