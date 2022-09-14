Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2 picks: Top players to add include Jaylen Warren, Jarvis Landry

Developing a Fantasy football lineup that you can expect to take you deep into the postseason is a season-long process and working the Fantasy football waiver wire is a critical piece of building a deep roster. Bears running back David Montgomery produced 3,732 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season and entered the year as the Presumed No. 1 running back in Chicago. But while he dominated the workload in Week 1 over Khalil Herbert 20-10, Herbert did look like the more effective back and was preferred late in a win over the 49ers.

So does that mean that you should be rushing to claim Herbert off Fantasy football waivers and giving up on Montgomery, or should you be taking a wait-and-see approach with the Chicago backfield? Knowing exactly when to pounce on a potential waiver target and how much a Fantasy football free agent is worth is key and a little help can ensure you have a winning Fantasy football strategy.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation’s most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years — posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire Picks for Week 2

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who is only being rostered in 10% of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in a season-opening win over the Bengals and he’s claiming that he expects to play against the Patriots after X-rays were negative. However, you can expect Pittsburgh to be relatively cautious with arguably its most important offense piece.

Harris led the NFL with 381 touches during his rookie season and the suddenly-confident Steelers will certainly want to make sure that he’s healthy long term. So if Harris is out or even limited, Warren becomes the back of intrigue for Pittsburgh. The Oklahoma State product played 23 Offensive snaps in Week 1 and he could be in line for double-digit touches against New England even if Harris is able to play.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He’s currently rostered in 44% of CBS Sports leagues, and Gibbs is comfortable using up to 20% of your free agent budget for him. Landry was a surprise star in Week 1, catching seven of nine targets for 114 yards. Four of his catches moved the chains and he had two go for more than 30 yards.

It’s an extremely encouraging start for the veteran, who appeared to be on the same page with Jameis Winston throughout the win over Atlanta. Week 2, however, brings a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. So while he might not be an instant Fantasy starter, Landry looks like a receiver you’ll want to at least have on your bench to see if he can keep the production coming.

