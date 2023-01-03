Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 18: Streamers, Rashid Shaheed and potential resting players

Hopefully, you’re not playing for your Fantasy football Championship this week. Sure, play a one-week draft (for fun), a DFS lineup… whatever… but as you’ll see, the Week 18 waiver wire is as messy as it gets. There are numerous teams with uncertain usage with several factors at play. Hopefully, we’ll have more clarity later in the week, but this is the current list of Pickups who could help and/or teams with backups in play.

HEADS UP

This week is different, given it’s Week 18 with many moving (and uncertain) parts

There are still overall RB and WR waivers, but I’ll have a team-by-team list of names who could see limited or no action

WAIVER WIRE RUNNING BACK RANKS

Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price, SF — Christian McCaffrey is doubtful for Week 18. Mitchell is set to return to practice, but that doesn’t guarantee a return to play. If back, he should lead, but he would be risky. If Mitchell doesn’t return, Mason likely leads but with more of a share to Davis-Price than seen with CMC. Someone has Top 15 upside, but the trick is we might not know who it is until game time (4p). Zack Moss, IND — Leading the way, and 7.5 and 7.4 Fantasy points, respectively, the past two weeks. Chuba Hubbard, CAR — Continues to share work in a run-heavy offense. Damien Harris, NE — Patriots have something to play for and they could get goal-line work for a touchdown prayer. Jaylen Warren, PIT — Split already happening, facing the Browns defense, and the Steelers could rest Najee Harris for 2023 if the game gets out of hand either way. Ty Johnson, NYJ — Moved past Michael Carter? Chase Edmonds, DEN — Meh, but Marlon Mack is injured, so Edmonds is in his place.

WAIVER WIRE WIDE RECEIVER RANKS

DJ Chark, DET — Didn’t have a huge game, but Chark has been Top 25 more times than not when 100% healthy. Rashid Shaheed, NO — Averaging 4.8 targets, 4.3 receptions and 72.5 yards in the past four games. Treylon Burks, TEN — The Titans are win-and-in, and Burks has Weekly Top 25 upside with touchdown and big-play potential. Van Jefferson, LAR — The Rams’ de facto No. 1 receiver. Tyquan Thornton, NE — Used as a full-time wideout alongside Jakobi Meyers, and delivered a 7-3-60-1 line last week. Kadarius Toney, KC — Even running just 33.3% of the routes, Toney managed 4-4-71 in Week 17.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

Top Streamers

Possible Week 18 Replacements and Resting Players

AFC

Broncos — Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich out/limited given injuries — Kendall Hinton and Albert Okwuegbunam are next up, with only Big O relevant.

— Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich out/limited given injuries — Kendall Hinton and Albert Okwuegbunam are next up, with only Big O relevant. Browns — Could rest Nick Chubb, run Kareem Hunt into the ground, evaluate Jerome Ford, etc. Messy, as Amari Cooper could also see rest for next year.

— Could rest Nick Chubb, run Kareem Hunt into the ground, evaluate Jerome Ford, etc. Messy, as Amari Cooper could also see rest for next year. Colts — Moss is fine, and they could look to get a final push for Alec Pierce heading into his second year, but the quarterback situation is gross.

— Moss is fine, and they could look to get a final push for Alec Pierce heading into his second year, but the quarterback situation is gross. Jets — Tons of injuries this year, so they could limit Garrett Wilson. Zonova Knight wouldn’t be more than second-best behind Breece Hall next year, so he could still lead, and they might “showcase” Elijah Moore for trade hopes.

— Tons of injuries this year, so they could limit Garrett Wilson. Zonova Knight wouldn’t be more than second-best behind Breece Hall next year, so he could still lead, and they might “showcase” Elijah Moore for trade hopes. Raiders — They already benched Derek Carr, which means Davante Adams and Darren Waller could be next. Josh Jacobs would hit the bench if they want to attempt a re-signing. Who knows what that would do for the backfield, but Mack Hollins would get a boost.

— They already benched Derek Carr, which means Davante Adams and Darren Waller could be next. Josh Jacobs would hit the bench if they want to attempt a re-signing. Who knows what that would do for the backfield, but Mack Hollins would get a boost. Texans — Brandin Cooks has already sat out a few games. Chris Moore is back for some potential.

NFC

Bears — Justin Fields is their answer, so it would be smart to avoid risk given his injuries this year. David Montgomery is a free agent, so similar to Jacobs, they could run him out or look to Khalil Herbert for the 2023 lead.

— Justin Fields is their answer, so it would be smart to avoid risk given his injuries this year. David Montgomery is a free agent, so similar to Jacobs, they could run him out or look to Khalil Herbert for the 2023 lead. Buccaneers — Locked into the fourth spot, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans all likely cede playing time to fill-ins, which also doesn’t guarantee Rachaad White, Julio Jones and Russell Gage aren’t limited.

— Locked into the fourth spot, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans all likely cede playing time to fill-ins, which also doesn’t guarantee Rachaad White, Julio Jones and Russell Gage aren’t limited. Cardinals — James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown could see limited or no action. Corey Clement and Greg Dortch are behind them.

— James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown could see limited or no action. Corey Clement and Greg Dortch are behind them. Commanders — Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson have health concerns warranting rest. Jahan Dotson already missed time. Jonathan Williams and Cam Sims are next up after the starters.

— Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson have health concerns warranting rest. Jahan Dotson already missed time. Jonathan Williams and Cam Sims are next up after the starters. Falcons — Desmond Ridder has only played a few games, so the Falcons likely get him, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London more experience… but no guarantee for a full game.

— Desmond Ridder has only played a few games, so the Falcons likely get him, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London more experience… but no guarantee for a full game. Giants — Locked into the sixth seed, putting Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and receivers in a spot to rest. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell could split, while the receivers after the Replacements already playing are tough to like with Tyrod Taylor.

— Locked into the sixth seed, putting Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and receivers in a spot to rest. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell could split, while the receivers after the Replacements already playing are tough to like with Tyrod Taylor. Panthers — The main concern here is if the Panthers look to protect DJ Moore. Shi Smith and Terrace Marshall could benefit.

— The main concern here is if the Panthers look to protect DJ Moore. Shi Smith and Terrace Marshall could benefit. Rams — Cam Akers’ season has been anything but normal, and whether Sean McVay protects him for next year is uncertain. Maybe they get more looks for Kyren Williams.

— Cam Akers’ season has been anything but normal, and whether Sean McVay protects him for next year is uncertain. Maybe they get more looks for Kyren Williams. Saints — Alvin Kamara could rest, and Chris Olave has a high likelihood of limited action with an injury. David Johnson and Rashid Shaheed are next up, but even Shaheed is no guarantee.

TL;DR (players who could potentially sit)



Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich — DEN

Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper — CLE

Garrett Wilson — NYJ

Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs — LV

Brandin Cooks — HOU

Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet — CHI

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin — TB

James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown — ARI

Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel — WSH

Cam Akers — LAR

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Darius Slayton — NYG

DJ Moore — CAR

Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave — NO

STREAMING DST RANKINGS

NO vs CAR

LAC at DEN

PIT vs CLE

MIA vs NYJ

CIN vs BAL

JAX vs TEN

CAR at NO

NOTE: We understand the severity of Damar Hamlin’s situation, and prayers are with him, his family and everyone involved with this situation. If there are game impacts, we’ll update, but the primary focus is obviously with his health. ❤️🙏🏼

