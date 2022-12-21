Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16 picks: Top players to add include Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss

Even with the 2022 Fantasy football Playoffs underway, improving your roster is still critical because NFL injuries can strike at any time. Owners who have ridden Jalen Hurts’ success for the first 15 weeks of the season are finding that out the hard way with early reporting indicating that Hurts might not be able to play in Week 16 against the Cowboys because of a shoulder injury. So if Hurts isn’t in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, do you turn to your backup or can you find streaming value in the Fantasy football waiver wire?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has produced 18 or more Fantasy points in standard CBS Leagues in each of the last three weeks and he’s still available in 67% of Leagues Entering Week 16. Could Purdy be the solution to your problems if you’re experiencing postseason quarterback woes? Before making any Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football Analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation’s most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years — posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he’s Revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents Entering Week 16. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire Picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire Picks for Week 16

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. With Hurts making enormous progress as a passer and still providing dynamic running ability, Minshew won’t necessarily swap in seamlessly. However, he’s surrounded by Incredible Offensive Talent and he’s shown enough throughout his career to believe that the upside is still considerable if you’re in the market for a quarterback.

Last season, Minshew completed 39 of 58 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception in two starts with the Eagles. Now he’ll have AJ Brown added to the mix and Miles Sanders should be able to provide plenty of balance to keep the Dallas defense off balance. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season as the Jaguars put up 34 points and 503 yards of total offense last week.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Colts running back Zack Moss as a Week 16 waiver wire pickup. Taylor’s season ended in the first half against the Vikings on Saturday and it was quickly apparent that Moss would be the benefactor. He went on to finish the game playing in 67% of the snaps and carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards.

He’ll continue to dominate the early-down and short-yardage work in the Indianapolis backfield while Deon Jackson works the passing Downs and offers a change of pace. And with the Colts taking on a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.3), this game sets up well for Moss to see a lot of work again. However, he’s only owned in 3% of CBS leagues.

How to set your Week 16 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on a rookie wide receiver with a serious chance to shine. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 16? And which receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents Entering Week 16, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.