Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10 picks: Top players to add include Odell Beckham Jr., Greg Dulcich

The busiest NFL trade deadline in history saw several players relevant to Fantasy football owners change teams and now they’ll be expecting an extra week with the playbook to pay dividends. Christian McCaffrey played in just 29% of the snaps after his trade from the Panthers to the 49ers but wound up playing in 81% of the snaps the following week and he turned in an impressive stat line. So can you expect similarly from players like Chase Claypool and TJ Hockenson in their second week with their new teams?

With the Ravens, Bengals, Patriots and Jets all on bye weeks, working the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire to beef up your roster will be critical. So which players should you be targeting for your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, and how can you get ahead of the curve by building long-term depth by working Fantasy football waivers? Before determining who to target on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football Analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation’s most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years — posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he’s Revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents Entering Week 10. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire Picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire Picks for Week 10

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 10 waiver wire: free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler is currently without a team but he’s been given a clean bill of health after tearing his ACL during Super Bowl 56 and there’s expected to be plenty of interest in his services and could be worth an anticipatory waiver claim.

Beckham joined the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season and caught five touchdown passes in seven regular-season games before putting together an impressive postseason. Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury against the Bengals and similar productivity this season would certainly put him on the Fantasy radar. He’s currently available in two-thirds of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich as a Week 10 waiver wire pickup. Dulcich was one of the more productive tight ends in college football playing for Chip Kelly at UCLA and the Broncos made him a third-round pick after he caught 68 passes for 1,242 yards and 10 scores in his final two seasons in Pasadena.

Dulcich missed the first five games of the year with a hamstring injury, but as soon as he was off injured reserve and cleared to play, the Broncos put him to work. He has played at least 59% of Denver’s Offensive snaps in each of his three games and has 12 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown. He’s reached double-digits in Fantasy points in all three of those games but is only rostered in 50% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to set your Week 10 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on an Overlooked wide receiver with a serious chance to shine. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 10? And which running back is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents Entering Week 10, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.