Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent Sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger

As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless Fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term Outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.

Don’t wait until the under-the-radar Sleepers go off this weekend and then get outbid by a Squad with more FAAB or a higher waiver priority. Instead, anticipate the breakouts, recognize your Week 9 needs, and grab the best available options for those slates for free right here and now. We Featured Baltimore’s Gus Edwards for weeks and highlighted Juwan Johnson last week, and those guys combined for nearly 40 PPR points and turned into waiver-wire frenzies Tuesday.

Maybe you just freed up a spot because one of your players became IR-eligible (Godspeed, Breece Hall); maybe you recently dropped a couple of Fringe Veterans (adios, Jeff Wilson Jr.). Use that open space to invest in a potential lottery ticket — a player who you expect to see a usage spike, breakout opportunity, or return from injury. It’s also important to monitor upcoming bye weeks and grab a guy you can stream in place of your bye-week studs. With six byes coming up in Week 9, you can bet the competition will be fierce for useful fill-ins, so it’s best to grab them now when most owners aren’t thinking about it.

Some shallower leagues don’t feature enough roster spots to take advantage of “planning ahead.” But for those in relatively deep leagues, our week-ahead watchlist will continue to be a helpful resource. Even though you won’t pick up most of these players, it’s worth watching their snap counts, target shares, and Weekly production Trends to file away for later.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist

Reminder: This list was put together in the lead-in to Week 8, looking forward to the players who could be popular waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 9. If you have a roster spot to play with, these are free-agent options you could grab early to beat the waiver buzz.

All these players are below 50-percent ownership on Yahoo unless otherwise specified.

Week 9 Waiver Wire Watchlist: QB

WEEK 9 BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers.

Jameis Winston, Saints (30 percent rostered)

Winston, where have you been all our lives? The Saints have missed the Jameis deep-ball while he has nursed his ailing back, but for some reason, they’re still sticking Andy Dalton in Week 8. We have our doubts that will last, and if Winston regains the starting job, he ‘ll be a strong add going forward, as New Orleans faces the pass-friendly defenses of the Ravens and Steelers in Weeks 9 and 10. Even in matchups against Tougher defenses, Winston’s arm usually keeps his Fantasy numbers up. He’s a chucker — and he’ll make plenty of Mistakes — but he’s relentless. Stash him now if you need a streamer next week and hope he regains the starting job.

Sam Ehlinger, Colts (9%)

Veteran Matt Ryan has been benched for the first time in his pro career, paving the way for the dual-threat Ehlinger to start. Ehlinger should be owned in all deep leagues, especially two-QB and Dynasty formats. The second-year man has yet to throw an NFL pass, but he’s brimming with potential and has a solid young nucleus of weapons around him. Don’t go starting him in Week 9 against the Patriots — but if he shows out over the next couple of weeks, feel free to stream him at Las Vegas in Week 10.

POTENTIAL WEEK 9 STREAMERS WITH FAVORABLE MATCHUPS: Justin Fields, Bears vs. Dolphins (39%); Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Chargers (26%); Ryan Tannehill, Titans at Chiefs (16%)

Week 9 Waiver Wire Watchlist: RB

WEEK 9 BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers.

Kyren Williams, Rams (36 percent rostered)

This guy Somehow finds himself on a Fantasy team in just 36 percent of Leagues despite Los Angeles clearly being done with Cam Akers. Reports have surfaced that Williams, who has been on the shelf with an ankle injury all season, will have a “big role” when he returns within the next three weeks. Finding RB1s on the wire is rare, never mind for a reigning Super Bowl-champion offense. This Rams Squad needs help at RB, and we could all use depth at that position. Act now or feel regret later.

Cam Akers, Rams (46%)

Speaking of Akers, how can the Rams pass up on trading this guy? He’s not part of their short-term or long-term goals, and plenty of contending teams could use a serviceable back. Of course, that’s assuming that he will be serviceable for a team that actually wants him, but he makes for a very intriguing stash or buy-low trade candidate for Fantasy owners worried about long-term RB depth.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (40%)

Pacheco has been trending up for a couple of weeks now, and he started over Clyde Edwards-Helaire last weekend. While the results weren’t eye-popping, it seems clear Pacheco has the most upside in this backfield and could be poised for a bigger role after Kansas City’s Week 8 bye.

MORE POTENTIAL WEEK 9 RB PICKUPS: Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (49%); Nyheim Hines, Colts (49%); Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (48%); Latavius ​​Murray, Broncos (40%); Kenyan Drake, Ravens (36%); Rachaad White, Buccaneers (31%); James Cook, Bills (22%); Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (16%); Dontrell Hilliard, Titans (11%)

Week 9 Waiver Wire Watchlist: WR

WEEK 9 BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers.

Treylon Burks, Titans (18 percent rostered)

Burks (toe) will be eligible to return from his IR stint in Week 9, so it might be in your best interest to grab him off the wire now if you need receiver depth. The Titans have desperately missed the rookie’s strong hands and after-the-catch playmaking. They went from averaging 208.3 passing yards with him to 122.6 passing yards without him. His usage should be high as soon as he gets back on the field, and Tennessee has some plus-matchups between Week 10 and the Fantasy championships.

Van Jefferson, Rams (12%)

Another solid wideout set to return from injury, Jefferson (knee) has been designated by the Rams to return and could see the field this weekend against the 49ers. Even if he doesn’t do much this week, he’s a must-roster based solely on upside and LA’s juicy second-half schedule. Jefferson is a Fantastic deep-ball Threat and a YAC monster, and the Rams need his services more than ever.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (36%) and Mecole Hardman (34%), Chiefs

Week 7 proved to us that Chiefs pass-catchers beyond Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster can equate to Fantasy success. Patrick Mahomes spread the ball all over the field against the 49ers, hitting MVS on three-of-four targets for 111 yards and finding Hardman on four-of-four targets for 32 yards and a TD. Hardman also added two rushes for 28 yards and two TDs. MVS and Hardman both have blistering speed, and they have developed chemistry with Mahomes. Check to see if your league left these guys on the wire due to Kansas City’s Week 8 bye — you may want them for the home stretch, especially in Week 9 against Tennessee.

MORE POTENTIAL WR PICKUPS (Week 9 streamers with top-12 WR matchups in italics): Darnell Mooney (vs. Dolphins, 53%); Romeo Doubs, Packers (at Lions 49%); Alec Pierce, Colts (46%); Garrett Wilson, Jets (48%); Elijah Moore, Jets (41%); Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants (39%); Josh Reynolds, Lions (35%); Josh Palmer, Chargers (at Falcons, 21%), Odell Beckham, free agent (21%); Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (22%); Parris Campbell, Colts (22%), Zay Jones, Jaguars (vs. Raiders, 19%), DeAndre Carter (at Falcons, 5%); Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars (vs. Raiders, 5%)

Week 9 Waiver Wire Watchlist: TE

WEEK 9 BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers (13 percent rostered)

Otton seems to have fallen into Tom Brady’s favor over the past few weeks, posting double-digit PPR totals in two of Tampa’s past three games. If you own George Kittle, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, or Pat Freiermuth, you could do worse than Otto as a bye-week fill-in next week. Grab him now, and if he posts a donut on Thursday Night Football, feel free to drop him for another potential breakout before the beginning of Sunday’s games.

Harrison Bryant, Browns (5%)

Bryant has enjoyed increased usage over the past couple of weeks and could be in for an even bigger spike in opportunities after Browns starting tight end David Njoku’s high-ankle sprain. Jacoby Brissett has historically enjoyed the security blanket his tight ends provide him, especially in the red zone, so consider stashing Bryant even though Cleveland has a bye next week.

Greg Dulcich, Broncos (40%)

Dulcich has a Week 9 bye, but he needs to be owned given his high snap share and target share. Through two games, he’s caught eight-of-12 looks for 95 yards and a score. Imagine what he can do if Denver ever figures out its offense?

POTENTIAL WEEK 9 STREAMERS WITH FAVORABLE MATCHUPS: Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Raiders (43%); Austin Hooper, Titans at Chiefs (14%); Will Dissly, Seahawks at Cardinals (13%); Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Ravens (6%)

Week 9 Defense Streamers and Sleepers

WEEK 9 BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers.

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Panthers, 39 percent rostered)

Cincinnati’s defense has quietly done a pretty good job limiting points, and going against either a gimpy Baker Mayfield (ankle) or PJ Walker should lead to some takeaways in Week 9, too.

Minnesota Vikings (at Commanders, 18%)

Turnover-prone Taylor Heinicke could be in for a long Week 9 against a Minnesota pass rush that posted 10 sacks and six takeaways in its three games prior to Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Titans, 29%)

The Chiefs are one of the more underrated Fantasy defenses, especially in plus matchups. While Derrick Henry can be a scary cover, Tennessee doesn’t have much in the way of passing threats and it allows a lot of sacks.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. Seahawks, 13%)

The Cards snuck on here just in case you’re in a deep league or you compete against some D/ST-hoarders (we all know they exist). The Seahawks have been much better than advertised this season, but Geno Smith still makes mistakes on the road and Seattle’s wideouts always seem to be banged up. Plus, as we saw in Week 7, Arizona has a knack for making big defensive plays at home.