Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets & FAAB Pickups: Tight Ends (Week 16)

Check out our top waiver wire targets for Week 16 of the 2022 Fantasy football season. And check out our complete Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire advice.

If you want to dive Deeper into Fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate Consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this Fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan (GB): 27% rostered

Next opponents: @MIA, MIN, DET

True value: $2

Desperate need: $3

Budget-minded: $0

Analysis: Any tight end on the wire has warts at this point in the season. Glaring and horrible warts. With that taken into consideration, we will focus on the matchups for everyone in this section because usage, a basement-level floor and volatility concerns will be present for every player discussed here. Tonya can log a solid day in Week 16 against a defense that can’t stop tight ends. Miami is 31st in catch rate, 26th in receiving yards per game and 30th in Fantasy points per game allowed to the tight end position.

Tyler Conklin (NYJ): 30% rostered

Next opponents: JAC, @SEA, @MIA

True value: $2

Desperate need: $3

Budget-minded: $0

Analysis: Please, Fantasy gawds, heal Mike White’s ribs. Quickly. Please. Conklin has a Week 16 date with a Jaguars’ defense that has bled out production to tight ends. The Jags rank 32nd in DVOA (per Football Outsiders), 30th in yards per reception and 24th in Fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends. CJ Uzomah might have finished Week 15 with the better stat line, but Conklin still bested him in snaps (47 vs. 32) and routes (22 vs. 11) and tied him in targets (two).

Taysom Hill (NO): 47% rostered

Next opponents: @CLE, @PHI, CAR

True value: $2

Desperate need: $3

Budget-minded: $0

Analysis: Taysom Hill was doing Taysom Hill things in Week 15. Hill completed both of his passes for 80 yards and a score while adding seven carries for 30 yards on the ground. While Hill can dud out in any week, this type of production ceiling makes him an intriguing option. With rushing and red zone equity weekly, anything Hill does as a passer is just icing on the cake. Hill carries top-five tight end upside every week.

Cade Otton (TB): 9% rostered

Next opponents: @ARI, CAR, @ATL

True value: $1

Desperate need: $2

Budget-minded: $0

Analysis: Otton is the riskiest name on this docket. He played 64.8% of snaps in Week 15, running a route on 47.4% of Tom Brady’s passing attempts. They only managed one target. These are all reasons to gloss over Otto in Week 16. I’m not saying he isn’t without worry, but the Matchup is glorious. Arizona has allowed the most Fantasy points per game, the highest catch rate and the most receiving yards per game to tight ends.