Fantasy football trade analyzer: Trade value for QBs, what to do with Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, more

As we head into Week 3 of the NFL, you might be taking a second look at some of your Fantasy lineups and looking to trade a few players as the season unfolds. As some consistent quarterbacks fail to meet expectations and others rise to the occasion, we put together a list of quarterbacks that you should trade for or trade away in your Fantasy football leagues.

QBs to trade for in Fantasy football

Tua Tagovailoa: QB15

Tua’s numbers have been off the charts so far this year. The addition of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins has done wonders for their offensive production, especially paired with Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 2, and with a fairly limited run game coming out of Miami right now, this could be a good trade.

Tagovailoa is currently ranked 15th of NFL QBs at FantasyPros, and is rostered in 80% of ESPN Fantasy leagues. He’s completed 71% of his passes this season for 739 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo: QB22

Jimmy G is the 49ers’ only starting quarterback for the time being with Trey Lance out for the season after breaking his ankle. After no trades came through in the offseason and he took a pay cut to remain on as Lance’s backup, he’s suddenly back in the spotlight and performed well in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for a second.

This injury could end up being good news for the 49ers after that Week 1 loss against the Bears. Garoppolo is ranked at No. 22 at FantasyPros and is rostered in just 11% of ESPN Fantasy Leagues right now.

Trevor Lawrence: QB19

The Jaguars’ 24-0 shutout win against the Colts ignited some hope for their post-Urban Meyer era. Even being part of the Jaguars can’t erase the fact that Lawrence remains a once-in-a-generation raw talent, and as he develops under Doug Pederson, he’s going to keep putting up numbers. Week 2 saw him go 25-for-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Lawrence is ranked at No. 19 in FantasyPros’ QB rankings, and is rostered in 50% of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

QBs to trade away in Fantasy football

Kirk Cousins: QB7

Cousins ​​has had a rough start to the 2022 season. In Week 2 against the Eagles, he completed just 58.7% of his passes and threw three interceptions, placing him 2-10 all time in Monday Night Football appearances. Cousins’ dependability and consistency have been his hallmarks in Fantasy play, but if he’s losing those, he’s not worth keeping around this season.

FantasyPros Ranks Cousins ​​as the No. 7 QB, and he is rostered in 75.2% of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Matt Ryan: QB23

Ryan’s stint with the Colts is not off to a hot start. After losing 24-0 to the Jaguars in a game that included three interceptions and tying with the Houston Texans (with another INT in that game), Indianapolis is struggling to get off the ground, and this week’s game against the Chiefs probably won’t help that record.

It might be time to drop Ryan and look elsewhere. He’s currently rostered in 21% of ESPN leagues.