Fantasy Football Today: Week 11 injury updates include Keenan Allen, Kyler Murray; latest rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 11, and the injury report has plenty of questions that need sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 11 slate from every ankle.
And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we’ve got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag “#AskFFT”, where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We’ll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you’re in the chat early to get your questions in.
For more Week 11 help, here’s the rest of our preview content to get you ready:
Quarterbacks
- Expected to play: Matthew Stafford (concussion), Lamar Jackson (illness)
- Questionable: Kyler Murray (hamstring)
Murray is the only real question mark at the QB position this week, and unfortunately, he doesn’t play until Monday night. So, unless you have either Jimmy Garoppolo or Colt McCoy ready to slide in his spot, you probably just need to avoid him. In the only league where I have Murray, I’m starting Taylor Heinicke over him.
Running backs
- Out: Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), Mark Ingram (knee), JD McKissic (neck)
Edwards hasn’t technically been ruled out yet, but Sunday morning reports indicate he is trending in that direction. If you can wait until 11:30 to get the final determination from the inactive reports, he could be worth using as a touchdown-dependent RB3 if he’s active, but I think you’re better off just avoiding him until he’s 100%. Kenyan Drake is a solid RB2 for this week.
- Likely: Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Deon Jackson (knee)
Elliott is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, however Sunday reports indicate he could have a more limited role than usual. NFL Network reports Sunday morning that Elliott will wear a brace on the knee and Tony Pollard is expected to get more touches as they ease Elliott back. Elliott is a touchdown-dependent RB3, while Pollard is a high-end RB2 with the potential to serve as the lead back — and we wouldn’t mind seeing that made a more permanent arrangement moving forward.
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide receivers
The toughest situation at wide receiver relates to the Chargers wide receivers. Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are both expected to play, according to reports, and both were able to practice in full Friday, so it looks pretty good. However, a late setback is always possible — especially with how this injury has already gone for Allen — and since they play Sunday night, there’s some risk here. At this point, I’m ranking both as effectively WR2s, with Williams a little higher at this point, but there’s definitely risk.
- Out: Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Corey Davis (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen; IR), Josh Reynolds (back), KJ Hamler (hamstring), N’ Keal Harry (illness)
No real surprises here, as we expected most of these all week. Courtland Sutton is locked into a high-volume role with Jeudy out, and he’s a high-end WR2 with a great matchup.
- Likely: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Jahan Dotson (hamstring),
I’m fascinated to see what Samuel’s return will mean for his usage moving forward. We really haven’t seen a game with Samuel healthy and Christian McCaffrey in a full-time role, so how the 49ers integrate Samuel into their running game and how they divvy up targets will definitely be worth watching. Samuel still obviously has top-12 upside, but I’m worried he might be more of a WR2 in a very crowded 49ers offense.
Questionable: Davante Adams (abdomen), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot; IR)
Adams is expected to play, but the Cardinals WRs look to be legitimately in question. Hopkins’ absence from practice early in the week was deemed a “maintenance” thing, but given how much he struggled with hamstring injuries last season, I’m admittedly a bit concerned. I’m starting him where I have him, but there’s no guarantee he won’t be ruled out, so I’m worried. Brown seems like more of a long shot, since he was mostly limited to individual drills in his return to practice. I wouldn’t plan on using him at this point.
Tight ends
Mark Andrews (shoulder) got a full practice in Friday and is expected to return Sunday. He’s a must-start option, obviously.
- Out: Zach Ertz (knee), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye)
- Questionable: David Njoku (ankle), Gerald Everett (groin)
Njoku and Everett both seem legitimately questionable, with Njoku possibly looking a little more likely to play after Everett was added to the injury report Saturday. Both are solid TE1s if they play, but make sure you check the inactives before firing them up.
Rankings Updates
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes @LAC
- Josh Allen vs. CLE
- Jalen Hurts @IND
- Lamar Jackson vs. CAR
- Justin Fields @ATL
- Dak Prescott @MIN
- Joe Burrow @PIT
- Kirk Cousins vs. DAL
- Justin Herbert vs. KC
- Derek Carr @DEN
- Daniel Jones vs. DET
- Jared Goff @NYG
- Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI
- Russell Wilson vs. LV
- Taylor Heinicke @HOU
- Andy Dalton vs. LAR
- Matt Ryan vs. PHI
- Kenny Pickett vs. CIN
- Matthew Stafford @NO
- Marcus Mariota vs. CHI
- Zach Wilson @NE
- Jacoby Brissett @BUF
- Davis Mills vs. WAS
- Mac Jones vs. NYJ
- Baker Mayfield @BAL
- Colt McCoy vs. SF
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler vs. KC
- Saquon Barkley vs. DET
- Josh Jacobs @DEN
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI
- Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
- Joe Mixon @PIT
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
- Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
- Nick Chubb @BUF
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @ATL
- James Conner vs. SF
- Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
- Miles Sanders @IND
- Tony Pollard @MIN
- Devin Singletary vs. CLE
- Antonio Gibson @HOU
- Jamaal Williams @NYG
- Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
- Michael Carter @NE
- D’Andre Swift @NYG
- Najee Harris vs. CIN
- D’Onta Foreman @BAL
- Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
- Jerick McKinnon @LAC
- Elijah Mitchell @ARI
- Kareem Hunt @BUF
- Damien Harris vs. NYJ
- Isiah Pacheco @LAC
- James Robinson @NE
- Darrell Henderson @NO
- Chuba Hubbard @BAL
- Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. LV
- Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
- Latavius Murray vs. LV
- Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
- Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
- Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
- Justice Hill v. CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
- Samaje Perine @PIT
- Alexander Mattison vs. DAL
- Kenneth Gainwell @IND
- Matt Breida vs. DET
- Caleb Huntley vs. CHI
- Boston Scott @IND
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
- CeeDee Lamb @MIN
- AJ Brown @IND
- Tee Higgins @PIT
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
- Davante Adams @DEN
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
- Rondale Moore vs. SF
- Chris Olave vs. LAR
- Michael Pittman vs. PHI
- Amari Cooper @BUF
- Deebo Samuel @ARI
- Courtland Sutton vs. LV
- Tyler Boyd @PIT
- Terry McLaurin @HOU
- Mike Williams vs. KC
- Garrett Wilson @NE
- Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
- Keenan Allen vs. KC
- DeVonta Smith @IND
- Gabe Davis vs. CLE
- Parris Campbell vs. PHI
- DJ Moore @BAL
- Kadarius Toney @LAC
- Darnell Mooney @ATL
- Curtis Samuel @HOU
- Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
- George Pickens vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
- Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
- Nico Collins vs WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
- Wan’Dale Robinson vs. DET
- Josh Palmer vs. KC
- Michael Gallup @MIN
- Mack Hollins @DEN
- KJ Osborn vs. DAL
- Drake London vs. CHI
- Allen Robinson @NO
- Terrace Marshall @BAL
- Darius Slayton vs. DET
- Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
- Alec Pierce vs. PHI
- Chase Claypool @ATL
- Noah Brown @MIN
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. WAS
- Van Jefferson @NO
- Elijah Moore @NE
- Ben Skowronek @NO
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce @LAC
- Mark Andrews vs. CAR
- TJ Hockenson vs. DAL
- Dalton Schultz @MIN
- George Kittle @ARI
- Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
- David Njoku @BUF
- Greg Dulcich vs. LV
- Tyler Higbee @NO
- Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
- Gerald Everett vs. KC
- Cole Kmet @ATL
- Hayden Hurst @PIT
- Tyler Conklin @NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
- Trey McBride vs. SF
- Foster Moreau @DEN
- Dawson Knox vs. CLE
- Taysom Hill vs. LAR
- Isaiah Likely vs. CAR
Flex
- Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
- Austin Ekeler vs. KC
- Saquon Barkley vs. DET
- Josh Jacobs @DEN
- Travis Kelce @LAC
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI
- Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
- Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
- Joe Mixon @PIT
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
- Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
- CeeDee Lamb @MIN
- AJ Brown @IND
- Tee Higgins @PIT
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
- Nick Chubb @BUF
- Davante Adams @DEN
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @ATL
- Rondale Moore vs. SF
- James Conner vs. SF
- Chris Olave vs. LAR
- Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
- Michael Pittman vs. PHI
- Amari Cooper @BUF
- Mark Andrews vs. CAR
- Deebo Samuel @ARI
- Courtland Sutton vs. LV
- Tyler Boyd @PIT
- Terry McLaurin @HOU
- Mike Williams vs. KC
- Miles Sanders @IND
- Tony Pollard @MIN
- Garrett Wilson @NE
- Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
- Devin Singletary vs. CLE
- Keenan Allen vs. KC
- DeVonta Smith @IND
- Gabe Davis vs. CLE
- Parris Campbell vs. PHI
- DJ Moore @BAL
- Antonio Gibson @HOU
- TJ Hockenson vs. DAL
- Kadarius Toney @LAC
- Darnell Mooney @ATL
- Curtis Samuel @HOU
- Dalton Schultz @MIN
- Najee Harris vs. CIN
- Jamaal Williams @NYG
- Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
- Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
- George Kittle @ARI
- Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
- Michael Carter @NE
- George Pickens vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
- Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
- D’Andre Swift @NYG
- David Njoku @BUF
- Nico Collins vs WAS
- D’Onta Foreman @BAL
- Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
- Jerick McKinnon @LAC
- Elijah Mitchell @ARI
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
- Wan’Dale Robinson vs. DET
- Josh Palmer vs. KC
- Greg Dulcich vs. LV
- Michael Gallup @MIN
- Tyler Higbee @NO
- Mack Hollins @DEN
- Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
- Kareem Hunt @BUF
- KJ Osborn vs. DAL
- Drake London vs. CHI
- Allen Robinson @NO
- Gerald Everett vs. KC
- Cole Kmet @ATL
- Damien Harris vs. NYJ
- Terrace Marshall @BAL
- Darius Slayton vs. DET
- Isiah Pacheco @LAC
- Hayden Hurst @PIT
- Tyler Conklin @NE
- James Robinson @NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
- Darrell Henderson @NO
- Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
- Chuba Hubbard @BAL
- Alec Pierce vs. PHI
- Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. LV
- Chase Claypool @ATL
- Trey McBride vs. SF
- Noah Brown @MIN
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. WAS
- Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
- Van Jefferson @NO
- Elijah Moore @NE
- Ben Skowronek @NO
- Latavius Murray vs. LV
- Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
- Foster Moreau @DEN
- Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
- Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
- Dawson Knox vs. CLE
- Taysom Hill vs. LAR
- Robbie Anderson vs. SF
- Justice Hill v. CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
- Isaiah Likely vs. CAR
- Braxton Berrios @NE
- Tyquan Thornton vs. NYJ
- Hunter Henry vs. NYJ
- Logan Thomas @HOU
- Nelson Agholor vs. NYJ
- James Mitchell @NYG
- Samaje Perine @PIT