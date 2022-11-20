Fantasy Football Today: Week 11 injury updates include Keenan Allen, Kyler Murray; latest rankings

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 11, and the injury report has plenty of questions that need sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 11 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we’ve got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag “#AskFFT”, where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We’ll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you’re in the chat early to get your questions in.

For more Week 11 help, here’s the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Expected to play: Matthew Stafford (concussion), Lamar Jackson (illness)

Questionable: Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Murray is the only real question mark at the QB position this week, and unfortunately, he doesn’t play until Monday night. So, unless you have either Jimmy Garoppolo or Colt McCoy ready to slide in his spot, you probably just need to avoid him. In the only league where I have Murray, I’m starting Taylor Heinicke over him.

Running backs

Out: Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), Mark Ingram (knee), JD McKissic (neck)

Edwards hasn’t technically been ruled out yet, but Sunday morning reports indicate he is trending in that direction. If you can wait until 11:30 to get the final determination from the inactive reports, he could be worth using as a touchdown-dependent RB3 if he’s active, but I think you’re better off just avoiding him until he’s 100%. Kenyan Drake is a solid RB2 for this week.

Likely: Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Deon Jackson (knee)

Elliott is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, however Sunday reports indicate he could have a more limited role than usual. NFL Network reports Sunday morning that Elliott will wear a brace on the knee and Tony Pollard is expected to get more touches as they ease Elliott back. Elliott is a touchdown-dependent RB3, while Pollard is a high-end RB2 with the potential to serve as the lead back — and we wouldn’t mind seeing that made a more permanent arrangement moving forward.

Wide receivers

The toughest situation at wide receiver relates to the Chargers wide receivers. Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are both expected to play, according to reports, and both were able to practice in full Friday, so it looks pretty good. However, a late setback is always possible — especially with how this injury has already gone for Allen — and since they play Sunday night, there’s some risk here. At this point, I’m ranking both as effectively WR2s, with Williams a little higher at this point, but there’s definitely risk.

Out: Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Corey Davis (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen; IR), Josh Reynolds (back), KJ Hamler (hamstring), N’ Keal Harry (illness)

No real surprises here, as we expected most of these all week. Courtland Sutton is locked into a high-volume role with Jeudy out, and he’s a high-end WR2 with a great matchup.

Likely: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Jahan Dotson (hamstring),

I’m fascinated to see what Samuel’s return will mean for his usage moving forward. We really haven’t seen a game with Samuel healthy and Christian McCaffrey in a full-time role, so how the 49ers integrate Samuel into their running game and how they divvy up targets will definitely be worth watching. Samuel still obviously has top-12 upside, but I’m worried he might be more of a WR2 in a very crowded 49ers offense.

Questionable: Davante Adams (abdomen), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot; IR)

Adams is expected to play, but the Cardinals WRs look to be legitimately in question. Hopkins’ absence from practice early in the week was deemed a “maintenance” thing, but given how much he struggled with hamstring injuries last season, I’m admittedly a bit concerned. I’m starting him where I have him, but there’s no guarantee he won’t be ruled out, so I’m worried. Brown seems like more of a long shot, since he was mostly limited to individual drills in his return to practice. I wouldn’t plan on using him at this point.

Tight ends

Mark Andrews (shoulder) got a full practice in Friday and is expected to return Sunday. He’s a must-start option, obviously.

Out: Zach Ertz (knee), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye)

Zach Ertz (knee), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye) Questionable: David Njoku (ankle), Gerald Everett (groin)

Njoku and Everett both seem legitimately questionable, with Njoku possibly looking a little more likely to play after Everett was added to the injury report Saturday. Both are solid TE1s if they play, but make sure you check the inactives before firing them up.

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes @LAC Josh Allen vs. CLE Jalen Hurts @IND Lamar Jackson vs. CAR Justin Fields @ATL Dak Prescott @MIN Joe Burrow @PIT Kirk Cousins ​​vs. DAL Justin Herbert vs. KC Derek Carr @DEN Daniel Jones vs. DET Jared Goff @NYG Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI Russell Wilson vs. LV Taylor Heinicke @HOU Andy Dalton vs. LAR Matt Ryan vs. PHI Kenny Pickett vs. CIN Matthew Stafford @NO Marcus Mariota vs. CHI Zach Wilson @NE Jacoby Brissett @BUF Davis Mills vs. WAS Mac Jones vs. NYJ Baker Mayfield @BAL Colt McCoy vs. SF

Running backs

Austin Ekeler vs. KC Saquon Barkley vs. DET Josh Jacobs @DEN Christian McCaffrey @ARI Alvin Kamara vs. LAR Joe Mixon @PIT Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI Dalvin Cook vs. DAL Nick Chubb @BUF Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ David Montgomery @ATL James Conner vs. SF Dameon Pierce vs. WAS Miles Sanders @IND Tony Pollard @MIN Devin Singletary vs. CLE Antonio Gibson @HOU Jamaal Williams @NYG Kenyan Drake vs. CAR Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI Michael Carter @NE D’Andre Swift @NYG Najee Harris vs. CIN D’Onta Foreman @BAL Ezekiel Elliott @MIN Jerick McKinnon @LAC Elijah Mitchell @ARI Kareem Hunt @BUF Damien Harris vs. NYJ Isiah Pacheco @LAC James Robinson @NE Darrell Henderson @NO Chuba Hubbard @BAL Rex Burkhead vs. WAS Melvin Gordon vs. LV Jaylen Warren vs. CIN Latavius ​​Murray vs. LV Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU Dwayne Washington vs. LAR Nyheim Hines vs. CLE Justice Hill v. CAR Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI Samaje Perine @PIT Alexander Mattison vs. DAL Kenneth Gainwell @IND Matt Breida vs. DET Caleb Huntley vs. CHI Boston Scott @IND

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson vs. DAL Stefon Diggs vs. CLE CeeDee Lamb @MIN AJ Brown @IND Tee Higgins @PIT Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG Davante Adams @DEN DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF Rondale Moore vs. SF Chris Olave vs. LAR Michael Pittman vs. PHI Amari Cooper @BUF Deebo Samuel @ARI Courtland Sutton vs. LV Tyler Boyd @PIT Terry McLaurin @HOU Mike Williams vs. KC Garrett Wilson @NE Diontae Johnson vs. CIN Keenan Allen vs. KC DeVonta Smith @IND Gabe Davis vs. CLE Parris Campbell vs. PHI DJ Moore @BAL Kadarius Toney @LAC Darnell Mooney @ATL Curtis Samuel @HOU Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ Adam Thielen vs. DAL Brandon Aiyuk @ARI Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF George Pickens vs. CIN Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC Jarvis Landry vs. LAR Nico Collins vs WAS Brandin Cooks vs. WAS Wan’Dale Robinson vs. DET Josh Palmer vs. KC Michael Gallup @MIN Mack Hollins @DEN KJ Osborn vs. DAL Drake London vs. CHI Allen Robinson @NO Terrace Marshall @BAL Darius Slayton vs. DET Devin Duvernay vs. CAR Alec Pierce vs. PHI Chase Claypool @ATL Noah Brown @MIN Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE Marquez Callaway vs. LAR Chris Moore vs. WAS Van Jefferson @NO Elijah Moore @NE Ben Skowronek @NO

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce @LAC Mark Andrews vs. CAR TJ Hockenson vs. DAL Dalton Schultz @MIN George Kittle @ARI Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN David Njoku @BUF Greg Dulcich vs. LV Tyler Higbee @NO Kyle Pitts vs. CHI Gerald Everett vs. KC Cole Kmet @ATL Hayden Hurst @PIT Tyler Conklin @NE Juwan Johnson vs. LAR Trey McBride vs. SF Foster Moreau @DEN Dawson Knox vs. CLE Taysom Hill vs. LAR Isaiah Likely vs. CAR

Flex