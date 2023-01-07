Fantasy football tips for Week 18 Matchup

The Chiefs’ receiving corps could finally be back to full strength if Hardman is active for this game. He was lifted off injured reserve this week, but the Chiefs may hold him out of game action until the playoffs. Even if he plays, he’ll likely only get a few snaps to knock some Rust off.

It’s been a disappointing last two weeks for Smith-Schuster, who has just five catches for 48 yards during that span. Even more puzzling is that he was only targeted seven times. The emergence of McKinnon has probably played a little bit of a role in Smith-Schuster’s dip in production, but it shouldn’t be to this extent. He’s a decent flex play this week given the matchup.

Mahomes and Valdes-Scantling haven’t been able to get into much of a groove all season. Whether it’s been Mahomes missing him by a yard or two or Valdes-Scantling dropping the ball, it just hasn’t worked out. Outside of a couple of plays Valdes-Scantling’s first season in KC has been a disappointment and he should not be considered for any lineups.

Toney got more involved in the action last week, catching four balls for 71 yards. He’s still not logging very many snaps, but he makes the most of his opportunities when the ball comes his way. The big play potential is there, but it would be very risky to put Toney in your lineup.