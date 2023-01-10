Fantasy football Superflex rankings 2023: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

Welcome to the Fantasy football offseason and our early Superflex rankings for the 2023 NFL season. We know many of you compete in Superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look Odd to see the lowest-ranked Fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, enjoy as you do your homework in advance of next season!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): A bit more upside with Allen, because he runs for more yards and scores, and largely safe, too.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): They led the league averaging 25.2 PPR points per game. If you want to take him 1, go for it.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): Perhaps a tier below the Big Three QBs, but he’s also ahead of the next tier, at 21.9 points per game.

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB4): Scored 38 touchdowns the past two seasons. There’s nobody like him.

5. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB1): Led league in receptions and receiving yards. Gets the nod as first WR off the board here.

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1): Don’t expect 2021 statistics again, but he can still dominate, and should return to full health after ankle surgery.

7. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR2)

8. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3)

9. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4): Finished seventh in NFL in rushing yards. Get this man some wide receivers, too!

10. Justin Fields, Bears (QB5)

11. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6): Dynamic, some of the time, and it’s fair to worry about him playing 12 games each of the past two seasons.

12. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB7): Credit where it’s due: They played in all 17 games, and played awesome.



13. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB2)

14. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB3): Fantastic player, but who will be his quarterback? It could matter.

15. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5)

16. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6): Was outscored by only seven non-QBs in Fantasy points. Yeah, he’s that much better than every other TE.

17. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Finished as the No. 7 QB this past season. He’s better than many realize, and getting better.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8):

19. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9): Most recent No. 1 pick can surely return to that high level again, with health and passable QB play.

20. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB4)

21. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB5): It wasn’t a 2,000-yard season, but still very good, and he caught a career-best 33 passes.

22. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6)

23. AJ Brown, Eagles (WR7)

24. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR8): Could see value fall more if unable to play in September games after major knee surgery.

25. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB10)

26. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB11)

27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12): As bad as most think he was, he finished as the No. 12 QBs. Are you going to bet against him again?

28. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (QB13)

29. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB14)

30. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB15): Missed three games and still finished as the No. 10 RB. This offense is really, really good.

31. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB7): That makes four consecutive top-10 finishes at RB, even though he isn’t catching many passes.

32. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): Eighth among RBs in PPR points, despite being 23rd in rushing attempts. Yeah, he’s that good.

33. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB9)

34. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB10)

35. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB11): The breakout season we expected, even though he caught no more than three passes in a game.

36. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12)

37. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR9): Stats sure came back down to earth, and it is fair to question his durability, too.

38. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR10)

39. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR11)

40. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (WR12): The other guy won the Super Bowl, but which QB do you want this fall? A case can be made either way.

41. Jared Goff, Lions (QB16): Can’t expect his 2021 stats again, but can expect health and fantasy relevance.

42. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB17): Well. 5 QB from this past season will come at a discount, but how much is fair?

43. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB18)

44. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB13): Averaged 5.3 yards per rush, but needs more touches. Oh, and who is the QB here?

45. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB14): Foot injury compromised him, mainly in passing game, but don’t forget how much volume he had as a rookie.

46. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB15)

47. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB16)

48. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR13): Hard to beat Tampa Bay’s WR combo, if team can fix the Offensive line.

49. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR14)

50. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR15)

51. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR16)

52. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR17): Well, it seems likely he’ll be slinging passes for another franchise. Perhaps he moves up.

53. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB19): Well, it seems unlikely that he leaves Denver so quickly, or that he plays so poorly again.

54. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB20)

55. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB21): It would be nice to see him perform in this offense at full health, because the statistical upside is great.

56. Trey Lance, 49ers (QB22)

57. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB23): Will be judged harshly for underwhelming play as a rookie, but there is upside here, too.

58. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB24): And now, the young running backs are returning from injuries. Don’t be afraid to invest.

59. Breece Hall, Jets (RB17)

60. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB18)

61. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB19): If a “bad” season is 90 catches, 1,000 yards and 6 TDs, we’ll take it.

62. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR18)

63. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR19): Several Rookie WRs should be even better as sophomores, although they could use better QB play.

64. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20)

65. Chris Olave, Saints (WR21): Uneven season for the preseason No. 2 TE, but let’s remember his Fantastic 2021 campaign.

66. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): Played well in the second half of the season, and could return to RB1 status with loads of TDs.

67. James Conner, Cardinals (RB20): Not the team’s top option, but 12 touchdowns in 15 games must be taken seriously.

68. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB21)

69. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB25): Fantasy Managers may love him or may not, but it’s time we find out if he can play.

70. Jordan Love, Packers (QB26): He sure looked like he could play, but the 49ers have more than one option.

71. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB27): If Lions promise us he’ll get major touches, we’re all in. But they probably won’t do that.

72. D’Andre Swift, Lions (RB22)

73. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB23): Not the only fellow on this list heading into free agency, and where he lands matters.

74. Miles Sanders, Eagles (RB24)

75. David Montgomery, Bears (RB25): Injured for most of the season, and hardly too old to resume RB2 status, at least.

76. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (RB26)

77. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR22)

78. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR23): Yeah, wide receiver is rather deep in fantasy, and many of the options look statistically similar.

79. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR24)

80. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR25)

81. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR26)

82. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR27)

83. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR28): Not a good season, but even the QBs we ignore offer value in Superflex formats.

84. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28)

85. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB29)

86. Sam Darnold, Panthers (QB30): From 3 TDs to 17 is quite a trick, and unlikely to continue. Invest accordingly.

87. Jamaal Williams, Lions (RB27): Most will prefer to remember his final weeks rather than when he was viewed as a bust, and for good reason.

88. Cam Akers, Rams (RB28)

89. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB29)

90. DJ Moore, Panthers (WR29): Top Mahomes WR will be an obvious candidate to score more touchdowns in the future.

91. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs (WR30): Same here. In fact, Johnson scored the same number of TDs as you did this season! Hard to believe!

92. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR31)

93. George Pickens, Steelers (WR32)

94. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

95. Christian Watson, Packers (WR34)

96. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB30)

97. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB31)

98. Devin Singletary, Bills (RB32)

99. TJ Hockenson, Vikings (TE3)

100. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)