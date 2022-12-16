Fantasy football starting sit: Tua Tagovailoa, Alvin Kamara

Each Friday during the 2022 NFL and Fantasy football season, Eric Karabell will bring his always-reasonable perspective to highlight the biggest storylines heading into the weekend’s games.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his fantasy-relevant teammates might be a prime example of exciting players who helped Managers qualify for their Fantasy Playoffs but might not take them any further than that. Is there Loyalty in Fantasy football? Well, there shouldn’t be. Tagovailoa and his Pals were likely on the hot seat last week but surely are now as they face a challenging Saturday night road game in cold Buffalo, and Let’s just say the weather there will not be like it is in south Florida.

Tagovailoa, the No. 8 quarterback in Fantasy points per game at 18.4 this season, last reached that number in Week 10. In fact, since scoring 29.1 points at Detroit in Week 8, he has scored fewer points in each succeeding game since, from 29.1 to 24 to 23.4 to 15.9 to 13.8 and culminating in his disappointing Week 14 outing at the Chargers, when he completed a mere 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards against an average defense missing key members, scoring only 12.6 points. I did not rank Tagovailoa in my top 10 quarterbacks for this week against the Bills. His full-season numbers are not relevant.

It just seems Odd to me that Fantasy Managers — and Fantasy experts — trust Tagovailoa for a road game in Buffalo, when he is clearly not playing well, whether due to circumstance, injury or whatever. Yeah, he is one of the better stories of the season, but he has been woefully inaccurate recently, and has averaged only 14 Fantasy points per game over his past three, missing open receivers left and right. In addition, Tagovailoa scored only 11.4 points in the Week 3 home matchup with the Bills. Don’t trust the season stats in your most important games! It’s better to rely on recent trends.

Tagovailoa’s recent struggles have affected others, of course. While wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains great and above the fray, having scored 53.7 PPR points the past two weeks, he is the only one still seeing Myriad targets. Still, Hill has caught 19 of 33 targets in three games, an extremely low percentage. In the first 10 games, there were only 25 targets in which he didn’t catch a pass. Not saying things fall apart Saturday, but Hill might be the Lone Dolphin we should depend on.

After all, we regarded Jaylen Waddle as a WR1 option a month ago, but his last touchdown came in Week 9 at Chicago, and he has scored only 7 PPR points the past two weeks. Only five defenses permit fewer Fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Bills, and Miami cannot rely on its running game anymore. The Dolphins rushed for 191 yards the past three weeks, with one of those games against lowly Houston. Jeff Wilson Jr. has a hip injury and might not suit up, while Raheem Mostert has reached double-digit PPR points in one game since Week 7.

The Dolphins are struggling and facing their toughest test of the season, and by the way, the rest of the regular season doesn’t look so enticing, either, with the Packers, Patriots (road game in cold weather) and Jets finishing things out . Matchups matter a lot in fantasy, and these aren’t easy ones.

Perhaps Fantasy Managers of Tagovailoa, Waddle and Mostert don’t have other great options for Week 15, and they will rely on those options anyway. Perhaps they do have other options, but want to, as the ancient Fantasy proverb states, “go with the guys that got them there.” Well, that’s just silly. We’re not rooting against the Dolphins getting back on track at Buffalo on Saturday, but we should think logically. Something isn’t right with this offense and if you can avoid everyone but Hill, you might want to do so.

Other quarterbacks are on the hot seat

There’s still time to play Fantasy Basketball this season! With Leagues tipping off every Monday, it’s the perfect time to get started. Create or join a league today. Play for free! | “Not Too Late” draft guide

Cowboys starter Dak Prescott faces a considerably easier defense, on the road vs. Jacksonville, but has anyone noticed Prescott isn’t exactly piling on the Fantasy points? I ranked him ahead of Tagovailoa because of the matchup, but Prescott hasn’t reached 17 PPR points in any of the past three games. Why would we trust him versus the Eagles in Week 16 if he can’t produce against the Jaguars? … Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson scored 16.3 PPR points in his second start, but I cannot rank him near the top 10 until he plays better. … I think Jets surprise Mike White rebounds against the Lions, but the problem is if he struggles, it’s clear Zach Wilson is back in play. The Jets didn’t give up on him. There’s still something there.

Running backs



1 Related

Saints star Alvin Kamara is averaging fewer than 10 PPR points per game over the past five games. You’re probably playing him anyway against the Falcons because it’s Alvin Kamara, but shouldn’t we have some doubts here? … I’m more likely to trust the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, as we should, but he has been in single digits in three of four games. … Somewhat similarly, the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. hasn’t rushed for 60 yards in any of the past four contests, scoring 21.4 PPR points total. He’s probably still dealing with a foot injury, and he shouldn’t be an automatic play versus Dallas. … We’re past the point of the Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette being on the hot seat, but don’t they have to at least try to run the ball? … Why trust the Jets’ Michael Carter? It should be all Zonova Knight now. Perhaps Knight must keep Proving it to get the touches.

play 1:27 Field Yates doesn’t understand why Donovan Peoples-Jones is available in so many Leagues and advises Managers to add him to their teams.

Wide receivers

The 49ers and Seahawks kick off the week on Thursday Night Football, so get your lineups set with our latest intel as we follow all the top Week 15 storylines. • TNF Playbook: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Mike Clay breaks down the game from all angles, with projections and advice for key players. • Fantasy Field Pass

Tough decisions on Mike Evans, JK Dobbins and Lions, Chiefs, Pats RBs in Fantasy playoffs. • Bowen’s Film Room

Zonova Knight, Mike Evans among Week 15 upgrades, downgrades Also See: Week 15 rankings | Daily Notes

Field Yates detailed the Mike Evans situation, and I agree he is not the player, statistically in this current sputtering offense, most think he is. … Something’s wrong with Cleveland’s Amari Cooper (he is expected to play despite his hip injury), and the difference in ranking between him and teammate Donovan Peoples-Jones is far too large. … Nothing against likable Colt McCoy, but it’s his gig now and that might be bad news for Marquise Brown and perhaps DeAndre Hopkins. This week should be instructive. … Carolina’s DJ Moore is supposedly healthy now, but we should remember he has reached 30 receiving yards one time in five games and the Panthers have become an elite running team.