Fantasy football start, sit, injuries, rankings and lineup advice: live updates of Week 1

Last year, I wrote a very long piece praising Geno Smith and telling people that he is probably better than he’s ever been given credit for. His run as Russell Wilson’s replacement was just OK, but I still believe in the argument and I’m excited to watch this game, in particular, in Week 1. Some of the Reasoning included:

His 27.7 pass attempts per game his rookie year were the third-worst in the NFL among starting QBs (only Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson had fewer attempts per game). He was sacked 43 times, fifth-most in the NFL. And his top receivers, in terms of targets, were:

Jeremy Kerley (73 targets)

David Nelson (60)

Stephen Hill (59)

Santonio Holmes (59)

Bilal Powell (57)

2. Geno Smith started one game for the Giants after signing with the team to backup Eli Manning. It was Week 13, 2017, against the Raiders. Smith went 21-for-34 for 212 yards and a TD. His leading receivers that day? Tavarres King (9 targets), Evan Engram (8), Sterling Shepard (6), Shane Vereen (3) and Roger Lewis (3). It was an otherwise unremarkable game — except for the fact that Smith was replacing Manning, ending his 13-year, 210-game streak as the Giants’ starter. The next day, Giants Coach Ben McAdoo was fired and replacement Steve Spagnuolo reinstalled Manning as the starter.

There’s a lot more. If you have time for a thorough Geno Smith breakdown before kickoff… it’s worth it!