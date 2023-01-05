Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Starts, sits | Playoff scenarios, matchups

It’s Week 18, and while we assume most of you aren’t playing for a Fantasy football championship, we know some might play for fun or might even be looking for some DFS action. There are a lot of teams with uncertainty around resting starters, and then plenty with some good and bad matchups. We’ll sift through all the possibilities and matchups below.

These are the potential “resting starters” scenarios for Week 18.

AFC

Bengals — Unlikely that Week 17 game is rescheduled, which gives the Bengals the division and no shot at No. 1 seed Joe Mixon has missed time, and Bengals players are risky for partial time.

Bills — If the Chiefs win on Saturday, the Bills have no shot at the No. 1 seed and could rest early — could be half the game or more/less.

Broncos — Injuries Galore this season — don’t need to “evaluate” players.

Browns — Could look to play spoiler and/or get Deshaun Watson more work, but there’s also a risk if the game is out of hand or if looking to protect Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and others for 2023.

Chargers — Likely looking to win to head to TEN/JAX and avoid BUF/CIN, but if the game is in hand by third quarter, could see early rest.

Ravens — As mentioned with the Bengals, the Ravens are locked-in now and could ease off the backfield and Mark Andrews.

Raiders — They already sat Derek Carr, and now Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Darren Waller are risks to get rest.

NFC

Bears — Not surprising that they’re not risking Justin Fields, and the Bears could easily sit Cole Kmet. David Montgomery is more uncertain since he’s a free agent.

Buccaneers — Wouldn’t be surprised to see everyone sit, as Mike Evans hit his yards bonus last week.

Cardinals — James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins are banged up and have missed time, so they’re likely out, and Marquise Brown could be too.

Commanders — Sam Howell is starting, and they likely want some reps with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, etc., but there is no guarantee how long they play — especially with Dotson missing time this year — and the backfield could easily be Jonathan Williams’ alone.

Giants — Like the Bucs, likely a full-starters rest game.

Vikings — The Vikings can only move from No. 3 to No. 2 (can’t get the No. 1 seed), and the 49ers (playing for a slim shot at No. 1) would have to lose for the Vikings to get the second seed anyway. Could be a preseason-like, one-quarter (even one-drive) game for the starters.

2022 Week 18 Fantasy Football Sleepers

🚨 HEADS UP 🚨 These good and bad matchups — for sleeper types — use APA (link above). This does NOT mean the good are must-starts or the bad need to be benched everywhere. These are simply a look at potential upside plays and players you might think twice about with a quality replacement on hand.

QUARTERBACK

Good Matchups

Aaron Rodgers, GB — As good as it gets for a win-and-in game.

— As good as it gets for a win-and-in game. Josh Dobbs, TEN — Normally, wouldn’t be worth mentioning, but pickings could be slim.

— Normally, wouldn’t be worth mentioning, but pickings could be slim. Jarrett Stidham, LV — See: Dobbs, and Stidham balled out last week.

— See: Dobbs, and Stidham balled out last week. Mike White, NYJ — The Jets could sit some (Garrett Wilson), but they will look to evaluate and play spoiler.

Bad Matchups

Kenny Pickett, PIT — The Browns could rest some, but similar to the Jets, could want to spoil the slim Steelers’ hope.

— The Browns could rest some, but similar to the Jets, could want to spoil the slim Steelers’ hope. Dolphins QB — Unless it’s Tua Tagovailoa (likely not), this is untouchable.

— Unless it’s Tua Tagovailoa (likely not), this is untouchable. Dak Prescott, DAL — Normally, this would make Prescott dicier, but the Commanders are mixing in several youngsters, including some on defense, and the Cowboys still have No. 1 seed chances.

— Normally, this would make Prescott dicier, but the Commanders are mixing in several youngsters, including some on defense, and the Cowboys still have No. 1 seed chances. Jared Goff, DET — As with Prescott, worth the risk given options and especially if the Seahawks lose.

RUNNING BACK

Good Matchups

49er — Christian McCaffrey could easily sit, as they can beat the Cardinals without him and reports are the injury is at least a one-week concern. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will share the backfield work unless Elijah Mitchell returns, who would muddy things and potentially lead.

— Christian McCaffrey could easily sit, as they can beat the Cardinals without him and reports are the injury is at least a one-week concern. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will share the backfield work unless Elijah Mitchell returns, who would muddy things and potentially lead. Zack Moss, IND — Mediocre, but he sees the majority of work and in a great matchup.

— Mediocre, but he sees the majority of work and in a great matchup. Alexander Mattison, MIN — If the starters sit, Mattison has shown RB1 upside before, and the Matchup adds to that.

— If the starters sit, Mattison has shown RB1 upside before, and the Matchup adds to that. Jerick McKinnon, KC — A league-winner, and McKinnon should keep rolling in Week 18.

Bad Matchups

Keontay Ingram, ARI — The Cardinals are in shambles, and the Matchup is just as bad as the team.

— The Cardinals are in shambles, and the Matchup is just as bad as the team. Travis Etienne, JAX — Still starting him as a Top 10 option given other potential resting players, which could include the Bills.

— Still starting him as a Top 10 option given other potential resting players, which could include the Bills. Joe Mixon, CIN — As mentioned, could sit out entirely.

— As mentioned, could sit out entirely. Cowboys — Fire them both up. Don’t fret this Matchup given the Week 18 issues.

WIDE RECEIVER

Good Matchups

Rashid Shaheed, NO — Best Matchup of the week, and Chris Olave could easily get the week off.

— Best Matchup of the week, and Chris Olave could easily get the week off. Packers — Amazing matchup, Playoffs on the line, and limited pool of reliable options at receiver this week. Christian Watson, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs are all in play.

— Amazing matchup, Playoffs on the line, and limited pool of reliable options at receiver this week. Christian Watson, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs are all in play. Treylon Burks, TEN — Even with Josh Dobbs, Burks is a nice boom/bust play with a better floor than some with workload concerns.

— Even with Josh Dobbs, Burks is a nice boom/bust play with a better floor than some with workload concerns. Drake London, ATL — The connection with Desmond Ridder is there, as is the matchup with a Buccaneers defense likely limiting starters.

Bad Matchups

Van Jefferson, LAR — In Week 18? With the Seahawks looking towards their playoff hopes? No thanks.

— In Week 18? With the Seahawks looking towards their playoff hopes? No thanks. Broncos — As mentioned, will they even play? Against the Chargers defense… does it even matter?

— As mentioned, will they even play? Against the Chargers defense… does it even matter? Diontae Johnson; George Pickens, PIT — Even with the matchup, worth risking in most situations.

TIGHT END

Good Matchups

Robert Tonyan, GB — Upside for Top 10 finish and playing for something.

— Upside for Top 10 finish and playing for something. Evan Engram, JAX — Lock of the week?

— Lock of the week? Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN — Still carries some risk, but Titans are playing for the division.

Bad Matchups

Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN — Even if Greg Dulcich sits, most of the Broncos sitting would add more bust to his boom.

— Even if Greg Dulcich sits, most of the Broncos sitting would add more bust to his boom. Logan Thomas, WSH — Hasn’t been usable, and the Matchup does Thomas no favors.

Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings

🚨 HEADS UP 🚨

New widget doesn’t have Week 18, so back to the old one for this week only.

Only Half-PPR in this widget.

