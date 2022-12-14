Fantasy football rankings, Week 15: Kicker rankings, streamers, injury updates

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. Depending on the settings in your league, you could be starting the Fantasy football Playoffs this week. Whether you are or if you have the chance for one last playoff push, you need to maximize the scoring potential for your lineup. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the kicker position in Week 15 Fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

There are some Kickers banged up around the league, but none at the moment that you should have to worry about. Any current issues are with Kickers you wouldn’t normally start, so they can be avoided.

Teams are bye

Nobody! Bye weeks for the 2022 season wrapped up in Week 14, so you should be able to have the proverbial pick of the litter when it comes to kickers.

Streaming options for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken a step back with their offense, but that could just mean more looks for Ryan Succop. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is allowing the second most Fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be down Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season. While this could stunt their offense, kicker Matt Prater could be in line for more opportunities.