Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14: Sleepers, starts, sits | D’Onta Foreman, Chigoziem Okonkwo, worst Christmas songs and more

Not only are the Fantasy football Playoffs almost here, but so is Christmas. So along with our typical Week 14 rankings, sleepers, and start/sit advice, we have Christmas songs. In case you missed past years, I’ve done the Top 10 Best Christmas Songs, Best Christmas Cookies, Best Christmas TV Episodes, and Best Christmas Movies, all of which you can find here (#CheckTheLink). Well, this year, let’s be a bit naughty. Not like that, as in Naughty or nice, and do the Top 15 Worst Christmas Songs ever!

*** Oh! And, we might have found a solution to the rankings widget issue by using Fantasy Nation (via Football Diehards). All three scores work and are editable by me (unlike before), and the widget will let you scroll on Android (browser) without using two fingers! YAY! ***

🚨 HEADS UP 🚨 These are sleepers. They will not mimic my rankings 100%. This is Chasing upside and often carries more risk.

QUARTERBACK

POSSIBLE START: Jared Goff, DET — Goff is coming off two nice games, which just so happen to be at home. Goff is better indoors, with 18 of his 19 touchdowns coming inside (nine games). Last time he faced the Vikings, Goff had 277-1-1 for 13.9 Fantasy points, and that was a road game. Goff is worth the risk at home in a nice matchup and with all of his receivers healthy… even though I feel like I’m running into this mistake of a gamble again.

RUNNING BACK

POSSIBLY START: D’Onta Foreman, CAR — Foreman sounds ready to go after getting dinged up before the Panthers’ bye, and after posting 118, 118, 130 and 113 rushing yards, respectively, in his four games with 15+ carries, there is good reason for excitement. The Seahawks can’t stop the run — remember Josh Jacobs in Week 12? — and just let Cam Akers put up a 17-60-2 rushing line. Foreman isn’t just a possible start, he’s a must-start in Week 14. Chuba Hubbard is a deep flier play given this Matchup if you’re needy.

HAIL MARY START: Raheem Mostert, MIA — Who knows what is going on with Jeff Wilson and Mostert? Yes, the Dolphins fell behind quickly last week, but that doesn’t completely excuse eliminating Wilson from the game. Nevertheless, we have two reasons both — but even more so Mostert — are in play this week. The Chargers are also extremely vulnerable to running backs, but their offense is strong enough to keep pace with the Dolphins, or even surprise with an early lead. If Week 13 is any indication, that would mean more Mostert, and a potential Top 20 finish.

WIDE RECEIVER

POSSIBLE START: Zay Jones, JAX — Jones had Fantasy outputs of 10.8 and 20.0 in the two weeks before the Lions letdown. They still saw seven targets last week, and the Matchup with the Titans can help Jones rebound. The Titans have given up the fourth-most receptions (170), second-most yards (2,308 yards) and most touchdowns (17) to wideouts this year.

POSSIBLY START: Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, DEN — If Sutton can play, he’s in line for a solid game, and if not, Jeudy can step up for a Top 30 finish of his own. The Chiefs are Top 10 in allowing receptions and yards to wideouts, but the even greater appeal is that they’ve allowed the second-most touchdowns, which helps receivers have a startable week even with mediocre yardage.

HAIL MARY START: Van Jefferson, LAR — The Raiders are on tap for the Rams, and while there is almost nothing left to like on this team, Van Jefferson is a fine Desperation play. He has a 19-11-136-2 receiving line in the past four games. Okay, yes, those yards are gross. However, this is a touchdown hope (and prayer… and letter to Santa…), which would position Jefferson for 10 points and a Top 30 finish.

TIGHT END

HAIL MARY START: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN — Make the “bless you” jokes, but Okonkwo has 10-7-103 combined in the past two games, and, hey, that’s good enough for TE16 (#BanTEOnlySpots). Even while only allowing four touchdowns to tight ends on the year, the Jaguars still allow the 13th-most FPPG to tight ends, and their APA is eighth best for Week 14.

Fun with Rankings!

Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections

🚨 HEADS UP 🚨 These can differ from my rankings, and my Ranks are the order I’d start players outside of added context, such as, “Need highest upside, even if risky.” Also, based on 4-point TDs for QB, 6-point rest, and Half-PPR

Download Link Added Thursday

***These are NOT updated Sunday morning, FYI***

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

🚨 HEADS UP 🚨

Updated regularly, so check all the way up to lineups locking.

