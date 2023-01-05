Fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 18

It has been a long, exciting season, and this is it! Week 18, here we come. As always, we have the Fantasy football rankings to help you hoist that trophy.

Fantasy football rankings – Week 18



Quarterback rankings



Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. LVR – 30.5 projected points Joe Burrow, CIN vs. BAL – 5/27 Trevor Lawrence, JAC vs. TEN – 5/26 Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. NYG – 0/24 Dak Prescott, DAL vs. WAS – 23.00 Josh Allen, BUF vs. NE – 23.00 Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. CHI – 5/22 Geno Smith, SEA vs. LAR – 5/22 Aaron Rodgers, GB vs DET – 22.0 Sam Darnold, CAR vs. NO – 5/21 Jared Goff, DET vs. GB – 5/20 Brock Purdy, SF vs. ARI – 5/20

Running back rankings



Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. DEN – 30.0 projected points Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAC – 21.00 Josh Jacobs, LVR vs. KC – 00/21 Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CHI – 8:00 p.m Kenneth Walker III, SEA vs. LAR – 20.0 Latavius ​​Murray, DEN vs. LAC – 19.00 Jerick McKinnon, KC vs. LVR – 7:00 p.m Christian McCaffrey, SF vs. ARI – 19.0 Aaron Jones, GB vs DET – 19.0 Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. PHI – 07/19 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. PIT – 19.00 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG – 19.00 Raheem Mostert, MIA vs. NYJ – 18.0 David Montgomery, CHI vs. MIN – 18.0 Cam Akers, LAR vs. SEA – 18.0 Travis Etienne, JAC vs. TEN – 18.0 Najee Harris, PIT vs. CLE – 06/18 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. BUF – 5:00 p.m Tyler Allgeier, ATL vs. TB – 5:00 p.m Zack Moss, IND vs. HOU – 4:00 p.m AJ Dillon, GB vs DET – 16.0 D’Andre Swift, DET vs. GB – 15.0 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. WAS – 0/14 Joe Mixon, CIN vs. BAL – 14.0

Wide receiver rankings



Davante Adams, LVR vs. KC – 23.0 projected points Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CHI – 23.00 AJ Brown, PHI vs. NYG – 00/22 Christian Kirk, JAC vs. TEN – 21.0 Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. NE – 00/20 DeVonta Smith, PHI vs. NYG – 00/20 Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. LAR – 7:00 p.m JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC vs. LVR – 07/19 Allen Lazard, GB vs DET – 19.0 CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. WAS – 07/19 Ja’Marr Chase, CIN vs. BAL – 07/19 Drake London, ATL vs TB – 19.00 Chris Olave, NO vs. CAR – 18.0 DK Metcalf, SEA vs. LAR – 17.0 Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL – 05/17 Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BUF – 17.0 Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. HOU – 05/17 KJ Osborn, MIN vs. CHI – 17.0 Rashid Shaheed, NO vs CAR – 17.0 Chris Godwin, TB vs. ATL – 4:00 p.m Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. LAC – 04/16 Marquise Brown, ARI vs. SF – 15.0 Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. ARI – 15.0 Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. NYJ – 0/14

Tight end rankings



Travis Kelce, KC vs. LVR – 20.0 projected points George Kittle, SF vs. ARI – 17.0 David Njoku, CLE vs. PIT – 16.0 Cole Kmet, CHI vs. MIN – 16.0 Evan Engram, JAC vs. TEN – 15.0 Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. WAS – 0/14 Tyler Conklin, NYJ vs. MIA – 0/14 Taysom Hill, NO vs. CAR – 13.0 Noah Fant, SEA vs. LAR – 12.0 Dawson Knox, BUF vs. NE – 12.0 TJ Hockenson, MIN vs. CHI – 11:00 p.m Mark Andrews, BAL vs. CIN – 10.0

Place kicker rankings

Jason Myers, SEA vs. LAR – 12.0 projected points Jake Elliott, PHI vs. NYG – 12.0 Brett Maher, DAL vs. WAS – 11.00 Daniel Carlson, LVR vs. KC – 11:00 a.m Cameron Dicker, LAC vs. DEN – 11.0 Ryan Succop, TB vs. ATL – 10.0 Chris Boswell, PIT vs. CLE – 10.0 Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. IND – 10.0 Mason Crosby, GB vs DET – 9.0 Wil Lutz, NO vs. CAR – 9.0 Harrison Butker, KC vs. LVR – 9.0 Tyler Bass, BUF vs. NE – 9.0

Defensive team rankings

49ers vs. ARI – 15.0 projected points Seahawks vs. LAR – 11.0 Eagles vs. NYG – 10.0 Dolphins vs. NYJ – 10.0 Packers vs. DET – 9.0 Cowboys vs WAS – 9.0 Jaguars vs. TEN – 9.0 Texans vs. IND – 8.0 Saints vs. CAR – 8.0 Chargers vs. DEN – 8.0 Chiefs vs. LVR – 8.0 Colts vs. HOU – 8.0

