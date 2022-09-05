Fantasy football rankings 2022: Wide Receiver

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute Fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.

Here’s how we rank this year’s top wide receivers:

1. Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings



(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If you’re tired of The Griddy, we’ve got some bad news: Jefferson appears to have signed a long-term lease with the end zone.

2. Ja’Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals



Syndication: The Enquirer

This passing offense will be high-flying once again this year, and Joe Burrow’s favorite target from college will keep making big plays.

3. Cooper Cup | Los Angeles Rams



Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

They may not have the youth of Jefferson and Chase, but Kupp will once again be one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league this year.

4. Stefon Diggs | Buffalo Bills



Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and the Bills are going to throw it all over the yard, and Diggs will once again be his top target.

5. Davante Adams | Las Vegas Raiders



(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Reunited with his college quarterback, Adams should keep putting up huge numbers for the team he dreamed of playing for as a kid.

6. CeeDee Lamb | Dallas Cowboys



Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With Amari Cooper gone and Michael Gallup still working his way back from injury, Lamb should see the ball plenty coming from Dak Prescott.

7. Mike Evans | Tampa Bay Buccaneers



(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tom Brady is back for another year, and this future Hall of Famer is headed for a ninth consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and double-digit touchdowns for the third year in a row.

8. Tyreek Hill | Miami Dolphins



(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

They don’t have Patrick Mahomes anymore, but Hill is still a game-breaker who could help Tua Tagovailoa take the next step in his development.

9. Deebo Samuel | San Francisco 49ers



(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

No matter how he gets the ball in his hands, Deebo is going to make big things happen with it, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

10. DJ Moore | Carolina Panthers



(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A healthy Baker Mayfield gives Moore a huge upgrade at quarterback, which was really the only thing keeping him from putting up huge numbers.

11. Michael Pittman Jr. | Indianapolis Colts



Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of quarterback improvements, the addition of Matt Ryan should be huge for Pittman, who has all the traits to maximize his role as Indy’s No. 1 receiver.

12. AJ Brown | Philadelphia Eagles



Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts needed another legit weapon to take the Eagles’ passing game to the next level, and Brown provides exactly that.

13. Make Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals



Syndication: The Enquirer

They may be the No. 2 in Cincy, but Higgins still has the traits of a No. 1 receiver, and Joe Burrow will still send plenty of targets his way.

14. Mike Williams | Los Angeles Chargers



(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert is already one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he’s going to sling the ball plenty this year. Even with Keenan Allen in the picture, Williams should put up his share of big numbers.

15. Terry McLaurin | Washington Commanders



(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Even with a questionable quarterback situation, “Scary Terry” is just too good not to have a huge year in 2022.

16. Courtland Sutton | Denver Broncos



C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Russell Wilson should be a huge boost for this entire offense, especially the Broncos’ top pass-catchers like Sutton.

17. DK Metcalf | Seattle Seahawks



Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a huge drop-off from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith, but Metcalf still has rare athleticism and explosiveness, which should result in plenty of production.

18. Keenan Allen | Los Angeles Chargers



Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert’s No. 1a, Allen is one of the most savvy route-runners in the league, and rarely loses out on contested catches.

19. Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Godwin’s not ready for Week 1, he’ll be back sooner than later, and should resume his vital role as Tom Brady’s most reliable intermediate target.

20. Allen Robinson II | Los Angeles Rams



Syndication: The Enquirer

With Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods gone, Robinson takes the No. 2 spots in Los Angeles across from Cooper Kupp, and should make the most of it.