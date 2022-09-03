Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by NFL model that nailed Taylor’s big year

Last season, the Carolina Panthers drafted Terrace Marshall in the second round. Expectations were high after a standout preseason in which he finished with nine receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. The season didn’t pan out well as Sam Darnold struggled, and Marshall went from one of the potential Fantasy football breakouts to one of the Fantasy football busts with just 138 receiving yards during the regular season. NFL teams have done the Scouting for you, but it’s up to you to determine where to slot 2022 Fantasy football Rookies in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season, but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he’d outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it’s called past Fantasy football Sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you’re always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He had a breakout campaign in 2021, breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie reception record with 104 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. Waddle is playing in a new-look offense under head Coach Mike McDaniel and third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He is also playing alongside Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who will get plenty of attention from opposing defenses. Waddle commanded a 22% target share and a 24% target rate per route run last year, which ranked inside the top 20 in the NFL. SportsLine’s model has Waddle ranked ahead of Hill, Michael Pittman and Allen Robinson, who are all being selected before him in most drafts. See more Fantasy football Sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers wide receiver George Pickens as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The second-round draft pick finished the preseason leading the team in receiving yards with 84. Pittsburgh looks like it nailed its evaluation on Pickens, even after he finished his college career with just 1,347 receiving yards in 24 games played over three seasons.

The former Georgia Bulldog also led the team in preseason goals with 13 over three games. At 6-3, 195 pounds, he is a bigger receiver that figures to line up on the outside, but with so many capable pass-catchers in the Steelers’ offense, he isn’t likely to see many double-teams this season. Even though the Steelers have uncertainty at the quarterback position, Pickens has the look of a receiver any QB would prefer throwing to. Pickens’ NFL-ready frame and skill set are why the model prefers him to other receivers commonly drafted ahead of him like Allen Lazard, Brandon Aiyuk and DeAndre Hopkins. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. After an injury-plagued year in which he played just five games for the Steelers and produced a 15-129-0 stat line, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He is part of the committee looking to replace Tyreek Hill, but Smith-Schuster’s recent seasons indicate he’s not up for that role. Outside of his 2018 Pro Bowl season, Smith-Schuster has never had a top-20 Fantasy season among receivers.

He hasn’t had a catch longer than 35 yards since Week 3 of the 2019 season, which doesn’t sound like someone who will be used similarly to the speedster Hill. The model has the 25-year-old wideout on par with the likes of Amari Cooper and Christian Kirk, who are both being drafted at least 15 spots after Smith-Schuster, making the new Chiefs receiver one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren’t even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a Shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor’s huge season, and find out.