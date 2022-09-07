Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that nailed Taylor’s standout year

Running back Saquon Barkley entered last season as one of the top overall Fantasy football picks, having recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in two of his first three seasons. However, Barkley saw a dramatic drop-off last season, underwhelming owners who drafted him because of his consistent production and potentially sending him down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. While Championships can’t be won or lost on draft day, selecting a player who fails to live up to the hype means you’ve been saddled with one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. But in order to identify the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, Sleepers and busts, you’ll need a set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 you can trust. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season, but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he’d outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it’s called past Fantasy football Sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you’re always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. The Speedy receiver signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville this offseason and will enter the season as the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver. Kirk is still searching for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL, but he’ll have a shot at eclipsing that total in a Doug Pederson-led offense.

Kirk appeared in just one preseason game ahead of Jacksonville's Week 1 Matchup against the Commanders, finishing with five receptions on eight targets for 54 yards against the Steelers. If Kirk and Trevor Lawrence can continue developing chemistry, Kirk could easily have a career season in his first year with the Jaguars.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Burks’ preseason got off to a slow start, but he saved his best work for the Titans’ finale against the Cardinals. In the 26-23 win, he caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps part of the slow-going early on may have been due to the team breaking in Rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who completed just 54.9 percent of his passes during the preseason.

Burks has tremendous size and athleticism for a wide receiver, but one of the concerns about him is the polish he still needs as a player. However, the Titans appear committed to getting him going for better-or-worse after trading away AJ Brown to draft him. Burks presents huge matchup problems for opposing defenses, and he averaged over 16 yards per reception in each of his three years at Arkansas in college. At Burks’ current 2022 Fantasy football ADP, the model projects that he is a better value than others commonly taken ahead of him like DeAndre Hopkins, George Pickens and Chris Olave. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions tight end TJ Hockenson as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. As a third-year player, Hockenson ranked sixth among tight ends in Fantasy points through Week 13 before missing the rest of the season (thumb). They finished with a 61-583-4 receiving line, but the Lions loaded up with pass-catchers in the offseason, which could reduce Hockenson’s target share.

Detroit signed DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, while making Jameson Williams a first-round pick. The team wants to take more downfield shots, as the Lions ranked 30th with 9.8 yards per completion last year. Much of that was due to short passes to Hockenson, but many of those could be eliminated from the playbook. The model has the tight end outside the top 10 in its 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings behind Mike Gesicki, who is being drafted 17 spots later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a Shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor’s huge season, and find out.