Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that called Taylor’s big year

Last season, Cole Beasley had the 17th-most receptions and was an underrated Fantasy weapon, particularly in points per reception formats. However, after three seasons as an effective pass-catcher in Buffalo, he finds himself without a team to play for in 2022. The tide can change quickly for players in the NFL, and it’s up to Fantasy owners to know who will finish among the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Slot receivers have grown into significant role players in NFL offenses, and your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep should account for that. Christian Kirk established himself as a top playmaker out of the slot in Arizona and earned himself a $72 million dollar contract in Jacksonville during the offseason. Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season, but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he’d outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it’s called past Fantasy football Sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you’re always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football Sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He has been one of the most reliable Fantasy wide receivers during his career, but he is being selected in the 10th round of most Fantasy football drafts. There will be a dip in production at quarterback for Seattle after Veteran Russell Wilson went to Denver, as he is being replaced by Geno Smith in Week 1.

However, that does not mean the Seahawks’ passing game is going to be non-existent. Lockett has four top-five Fantasy football finishes during his career and will face the fifth-easiest schedule for wide receivers this season. SportsLine’s model expects him to finish ahead of Robert Woods, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk, even though they are all being picked before him in most drafts. See more Fantasy football Sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The second-round pick was on the way to a breakout season as a rookie last year before injuries sidelined him, but Moore was one of the most productive receivers in the league over a six-week stretch. From Week 8 to Week 13, they ranked third in Fantasy points among receivers despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

While the Jets drafted WR Garrett Wilson in the first round, the rookie played with the second team during the preseason and doesn’t present a threat to Moore. Also, don’t forget about expected game flow, as New York is expected to be trailing in most games, so it will be forced to lean heavily on the pass. Moore’s 2022 Fantasy football ADP gives him ninth-round value, but SportsLine’s computer model ranks him above Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster, each of whom is going in the seventh round on average. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. After finishing with 1,261 yards in his first two seasons in the league, Renfrow busted out for 1,038 with nine touchdowns. However, the Offensive landscape in Las Vegas will look different this season with the addition of Davante Adams and new head Coach Josh McDaniels.

Slot receivers have traditionally done well in McDaniels’ offenses in New England, but it remains to be seen if new Raiders Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi will follow suit with that philosophy. Part of Renfrow’s success last season was a result of Henry Ruggs’ departure from the team midseason. Renfrow also has to compete for targets with tight end Darren Waller this season, and all those factors contribute to why the model projects others with lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Michael Gallup, Drake London and Brandon Aiyuk will have better seasons. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

