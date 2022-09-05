Fantasy football rankings 2022: Running Back

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute Fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.

Here’s how we rank this year’s top running backs:

1. Jonathan Taylor | Indianapolis Colts



2. Christian McCaffrey | Carolina Panthers



3. Austin Ekeler | Los Angeles Chargers



4. Derrick Henry | Tennessee Titans



5. Dalvin Cook | Minnesota Vikings



6. Najee Harris | Pittsburgh Steelers



7. Saquon Barkley | New York Giants



8. Joe Mixon | Cincinnati Bengals



9. D’Andre Swift | Detroit Lions



10. Javonte Williams | Denver Broncos



11. Aaron Jones | Green Bay Packers



12. Alvin Kamara | New Orleans Saints



13. Leonard Fournette | Tampa Bay Buccaneers



14. Nick Chubb | Cleveland Browns



15. James Conner | Arizona Cardinals



16. Eli Mitchell | San Francisco 49ers



17. David Montgomery | Chicago Bears



18. Ezekiel Elliott | Dallas Cowboys



19. JK Dobbins | Baltimore Ravens



20. Cam Akers | Los Angeles Rams



21. Breece Hall | New York Jets



22. Dameon Pierce | Houston Texans



23. Travis Etienne Jr. | Jacksonville Jaguars



24. AJ Dillon | Green Bay Packers



25. Chase Edmonds | Miami Dolphins



26. Josh Jacobs | Las Vegas Raiders



27. Miles Sanders | Philadelphia Eagles



28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Kansas City Chiefs



29. Rashaad Penny | Seattle Seahawks



30. Rhamondre Stevenson | New England Patriots



