Fantasy football rankings 2022: Quarterback

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute Fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.

Here’s how we rank this year’s quarterbacks:

1. Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills



2. Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens



3. Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers



4. Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs



5. Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals



6. Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos



7. Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals



8. Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles



9. Tom Brady | Tampa Bay Buccaneers



10. Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys



11. Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams



12. Derek Carr | Las Vegas Raiders



13. Aaron Rodgers | Green Bay Packers



14. Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Dolphins



15. Kirk Cousins ​​| Minnesota Vikings



16. Justin Fields | Chicago Bears



17. Trey Lance | San Francisco 49ers



18. Trevor Lawrence | Jacksonville Jaguars



19. Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints



20. Davis Mills | Houston Texans



21. Zach Wilson | New York Jets



22. Mac Jones | New England Patriots



23. Matt Ryan | Indianapolis Colts



24. Jared Goff | Detroit Lions



25. Ryan Tannehill | Tennessee Titans



