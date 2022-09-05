Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Busts by dialed-in model that called Julio Jones’ disappointing year

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have all been forces in recent years as the Kansas City Chiefs piled up impressive Offensive numbers. With Hill now in Miami, Fantasy players will need to figure out how that will impact where each player should land in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Kelce certainly could see more targets, but defenses will also key in on him even more, potentially making him one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Hill is going off in the early fourth round, according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP, as Fantasy players aren’t as high on his upside with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Will any of them turn out to be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, and which players around the league could struggle in new situations? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine’s model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine Predicted he wasn’t even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football Bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor’s big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it’s called past Fantasy football Sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He’s a Trendy pick to break out with Russell Wilson bringing Denver its best option at quarterback since Peyton Manning. He’s going off the board in the sixth round on average, almost cracking the top 50 picks in many drafts.

But SportsLine’s model is bearish on his chances of producing at a level that would justify that pick. He’s only scored 12 touchdowns in 50 career games and is coming off a relatively unimpressive 58-776-2 receiving line last season. Brandin Cooks, Marquise Brown and Michael Thomas are just some of the receivers going off the board later who are projected to produce more Fantasy points, making Sutton one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts you should steer clear of.

Another Bust that SportsLine’s Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. He continues to be one of the most sought-after players in Fantasy leagues, but he is also the biggest gamble at the top of drafts. McCaffrey has burned his owners the last two seasons due to injuries, and SportsLine’s model is concerned about that being a significant possibility again this year.

He has only played in 10 total games over the last two seasons, with none of those games coming during the Fantasy playoffs. McCaffrey could easily lead the NFL in Fantasy production this year, but the model believes he is too risky to select at his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Najee Harris, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook are all safer options available later in the first round, and they are each projected to have better Fantasy seasons than McCaffrey. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.