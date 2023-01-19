Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Divisional Round

Here are my two favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings Fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings Fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for this weekend’s main slate.

After a Week 18 stinker against the hapless Commanders, Prescott and the Cowboys looked absolutely dominant on Monday night vs. the Bucs. Prescott silenced a lot of his critics, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown as well to go along with 24 yards on the ground. He posted 39.6 DKFP, which was easily his highest output of the season.

Lamb was relatively quiet for most of the game, but did catch a touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 16.8 DKFP, marking the seventh time in his past eight games that he’s eclipsed 16 DKFP.

The 49ers have an outstanding Rush defense, but are quite vulnerable through the air, having allowed the fifth most DKFP to opposing wide receivers on the season. Last week was no different, as they gave up a ridiculous 10/136/2 line to DK Metcalf. Dallas would like to run the ball if it could, but that’s going to be a tall task this week, and I expect them to come out with a pass heavier game plan than normal. It is a bit likely this stack goes Overlooked on the week with all of Mahomes, Allen, Hurts and Burrow on the slate, but as it showed on Monday, the upside is sky high here.

Prescott costs just $6,100 this week, which is a pretty nice bargain. Something feels different about this Cowboys team than in years past, and they could easily show up huge in San Fran this week and take out the Niners. If that does occur, expect the Prescott-to-Lamb connection to be a major reason why.

Allen and his two best pass catchers all had great games last week against an overmatched Dolphins team. Allen threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for 28.08 DKFP. Diggs and Davis caught a combined 13 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, while Davis posted 26.3 DKFP.

Buffalo could not get much going on the ground last week, and now have to deal with some serious Firepower in Joe Burrow and Co., meaning there should be quite a bit of passing in this game. There is something about the postseason that gets Gabe Davis going, as he’s now caught six touchdowns over his past three playoff games.

Cincinnati is not an easy matchup by any means, but Buffalo is home and boasts a 27-point implied team total. There’s going to be Fireworks in this spot, and even with Dawson Knox coming on of late, we know the majority of targets from Josh Allen are going to both Diggs and Davis. After what felt like a multi-week malaise, Diggs is back to being a baller, going over 100 yards in back-to-back games, while posting DKFP totals of 26.4 and 21.4 in that stretch. He’s very reasonably priced at just $7,700, while Davis is way too cheap at $4,800 in a game where he can easily challenge double digit targets.

Tyler Huntley was moving the ball pretty effectively last week against the Bengals, and I fully expect Allen and his friends to have success as well in this spot.

