Fantasy Football projections dissection: Whiffing on Elijah Moore, crushing Christian Kirk and more

Last week, I brought back the Fantasy football projections autopsies I started after the 2021 season. It’s an examination of my best (and worst) projections. I’ve already covered quarterbacks and running backs, and this week I break down the wide receivers and tight ends. Again, this also involves a “what did I learn/how do we apply the good and bad to next year” analysis.

Wide Receiver Projections

Good

Christian Kirk, JAX: 201.9 FPs, 194.2 Proj; 140-91-1126-6 vs 133-84-1108-8 — Volume is king. Of the Top 20 receivers in targets (119+), Diontae Johnson was the only one who finished outside the Top 26 wideouts (147 targets, 133.7 points, WR39). Kirk was 14th in targets and 11th in points, and “chasing” wideouts with high projected volume brings great returns (unless you have Kenny Pickett at quarterback). In fact, only five of those 26 failed to have at least 20.8% of their team’s targets, and all five (Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins) missed at least two games.

Tyler Lockett, SEA: 199.3 FPs, 181.6 Proj; 126-83-1067-6 vs 117-84-1033-9 — There was a lot of worry about Lockett without Russell Wilson, but a closer look at the depth chart, the Offensive struggles with Wilson in 2021 (lack of top-notch firepower) and a thin wideout depth chart (equaling high volume for Lockett) pointed to the concern being minimal. As mentioned last week, Geno Smith smashed his projections, but the team totals were close, setting Lockett up for a rather accurate season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC: 131-88-1000-9 vs 101-78-933-3 — This was a mix of good and slightly bad. Smith-Schuster didn’t get true No. 1 volume with Patrick Mahomes, and he fell way short of the touchdown mark, but he did get close in the receptions and yards. Smith-Schuster had a catch rate 10 percentage points higher, making up for most of the target difference. You can play with the projections (target share, team volume, reception percentage, etc.) to account for differences like these.

Christian Watson, GB: 59-37-498-4 vs. 66-41-611-7 — The missed time worked, even though it was for a different reason. Watson’s projection hinged on his not being a top 2-3 option until later in the year, due to rawness and working his way up the depth chart. The injury played into Watson’s slow development and getting in the mix, but he was also behind Allen Lazard and others to start 2022.

Injuries to others helped Watson have an opportunity to step up after his return from injury. Watson’s ceiling was enough to warrant his projection share — even though it was backend Weighted — and he’s another case of Chasing long-term potential with bench spots (where you can). If Watson had Clicked immediately and avoided injury, he would have blown away these projections.

Not So Much

Tyreek Hill, MIA: 281.7 FPs, 220.6 Proj; 138-95-1161-8 vs 170-119-1710-7 — Hill’s catch rate and touchdowns were nearly perfect, but wow, the targets and yards (YPC too) were way off. For someone high on Tua Tagovailoa this year, even I didn’t expect Hill to hit a career-high in targets/targets per game. Overall, this could have been a closer projection if the target distribution wasn’t spread to ancillary pieces as much (projections even undersold Jaylen Waddle a bit on his share).

Chris Olave, NO: 164.2 FPs, 148.7 Proj; 92-55-794-5 vs. 119-72-1042-4 — I don’t include injuries as reasons for misses, but Michael Thomas’ injury wasn’t a major factor in Olave’s accurate projections. Olave already had terrific volume before Thomas’ season-ending injury in Week 3. Again, Olave isn’t a huge miss, as the YPC is extremely close, and the touchdowns were off by one, but the targets and yards fell way short. Don’t underestimate what early-round Rookie wideouts can do, and I’m not suggesting ignoring incumbent Talent and/or guaranteeing Rookies taking over immediately (see: Watson), but this is another situation where you can see the potential ceiling by playing with the target percentage.

Elijah Moore, NYJ: 123-73-983-7 vs. 65-37-446-1 — On the other side of the target distribution, Moore building on his Rookie success now feels like a pipe dream. Sure, Zach Wilson is a major reason for the Jets receiving disappointments (Garrett Wilson was amazing with everyone but Wilson), but Moore not being the clear No. 2 was a big hit to his season. Not only did Wilson step in as the No. 1, but Corey Davis didn’t go away (outside of missed games), and Moore had a mere 10.4 TmTGT%, which ruined him.

Kenny Golladay, NYG: 92-50-730-4 vs. 17-6-81-1 — Speaking of being ruined, Golladay’s career certainly is. After two seasons involving injuries and a rough first year with the Giants, Golladay was a “last-round flier” for some of my teams. Turns out, Golladay is toast. Not only was he immediately droppable, Golladay managed just 6-81-1 despite injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. Golladay is a case of “round peg-square hole,” which is why I should have heeded my advice when he signed. Daniel Jones’ and Golladay’s Styles don’t match, and just because there is a chance for targets doesn’t mean the poor fit (and talent) won’t stop that from happening. No more “last chances” for me (see: Thomas, Michael; Chark, DJ and more).

Tight End Projections

Good

Dawson Knox, BUF: 111.7 FPs, 122.6 Proj; 76-47-549-7 vs. 65-48-517-6 — This is pretty dang close, and many had Knox taking a step forward into Tier 2 of tight ends. The reason I didn’t was similar to the conversations above and understanding the usage/share/offense. Knox is the 3/4 option for Josh Allen, at best. Even with Knox being a decent touchdown target for Allen, his usage isn’t high enough to warrant higher projections.

Noah Fant, SEA: 97.6 FPs, 89.2 Proj; 71-47-491-3 vs. 63-50-486-4 — Similar to Knox, Fant’s arrival in Seattle had some expecting a step forward for volume. Not only was that not happening, but there was a good chance Fant didn’t even hold steady going from the No. 3 behind Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to the No. 3 behind superior wideouts with higher combined shares. Like Knox, this is about understanding breakout tight ends should be in a position to be the No. 2 target (Cole Kmet) or a high-volume No. 3 in a strong offense (Evan Engram).

Not So Much

Evan Engram, JAX: 138.4 FPs, 123.3 Proj; 92-56-633-5 vs 98-73-766-4 — Speaking of Engram, the projections missed due to having too much allocated to Marvin Jones and not enough for Engram. Honestly, it’s not a Massive miss like some of the wideouts, and it shows just how volatile and gross the tight end position is, as the slight miss had Engram go from TE13 preseason to TE5 overall.

Cameron Brate, TB: 27.4 FPs, 98.2 Proj; 71-47-492-4 vs. 38-20-174-0 — Now Brate was a Massive miss, even with Modest projections. This wasn’t the case of projecting Brate to be like Engram or even Knox. This simply had to do with Brate completely falling off the map and losing his role to a rookie. As a reminder for next year though, before you go too hard Chasing Cade Otton as a second-year breakout, he’d be the No. 3 options after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin… at best. Personally, I’d rather Gamble is a late-round tight end who could be next year’s Kmet or Engram instead of a Dawson Knox type who needs 8+ touchdowns to crack the Top 10.

