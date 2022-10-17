Fantasy football players eligible to return from IR: Who might be worth adding in Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and that means we are in the thick of the bye weeks. Navigating the bye weeks and adding competent Fantasy players to fill in for bye week players can be frustrating. That’s why we need to keep on top of all the possible players available to our teams. One way to do that is to keep your eye on players eligible to come off injured reserve.

Below, we’ll take you through some of the more intriguing players who could come off IR in Week 7 and take a look into the future.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

Edwards has already been designated to return from IR, but it is ramping up and should be back in Week 7 or 8. With JK Dobbins dealing with some aggravation to his surgically repaired knee, Edwards could be in line for work when he returns. He’s not a must-grab, but if you have room, he makes for a decent bench player.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Williams is the most intriguing player on this list. The trouble is, the team is going to be plenty cautious with him and we probably can’t expect an imminent return. The news is that he’s on track, has had no setbacks and is ramping up his rehab. Could we get a surprise return say in Week 8 or 9? It’s possible. I don’t know if he’s worth clogging up your bench at this point, but he’s getting close.

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

Williams is eligible to return from his ankle injury, but his current status is not quite known. But, the opportunity is there with Cam Akers no longer suiting up on game days and the coaching staff not wanting to give Darrell Henderson a big workload. His initial recovery time of 6-8 weeks puts him at 6 weeks right now. The rookie, if he can get on the field, has good upside and opportunity. Grab him sooner than later as we wait for news.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Packers



Watkins went to IR with a hamstring injury. Where he is on his rehab is unknown, but he will be eligible to return this week. We know the Packers still need receivers to step up and Watkins had 94 receiving yards before getting injured in Week 2.

Ty Montgomery, RB, Patriots

Montgomery was looking like a likely James White replacement this season, but an injury forced him to IR There’s a chance he is designated to return this week, but at this point I’d like to see him get some reps before getting too excited.

Damien Williams, RB, Falcons

Williams started the season in a committee with Cordarrelle Patterson, but was quickly injured his ribs after just two touches. He’s eligible to return and should have a chance to come back soon. Patterson is out until Week 10, so Williams could come right back to touches.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos

The Rookie is close to returning. Unfortunately he is returning to an offense that just can’t get going. They may even be activated for tonight’s Week 6 MNF game. He has upside, but his usage is very much up in the air.