Fantasy football NFL 2022 Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 Fantasy football season was all about Joe Mixon’s five touchdowns. Wow! Where did that performance rank for the most Fantasy points in a game? And which developments from the week are worth reading into? Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis.

Where Mixon’s performance ranks

In the Bengals’ second game since losing Ja’Marr Chase for multiple weeks due to a hip injury, Joe Mixon finished with a franchise-record five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) and 55.1 PPR Fantasy points, the 12th most by any running back back since at least 1950, and he could’ve delivered even more had he not been pulled early in the fourth quarter with his team up by four touchdowns.

Mixon — and his Bengals team — had a quiet and disappointing Week 8, but he was a machine against the Panthers’ defense, restoring hope that he’ll be a locked-in Weekly RB1 even as his Bengals now head into a bye week

Mixon broke the previous 2022 single-season PPR Fantasy point best, Stefon Diggs’ 44.8 in Week 2, before Halftime , a remarkable feat. He has always had the skills to deliver top-shelf performances, and there’s little doubt he’s a locked-in, top-eight positional choice for the season’s second half. — Cockcroft

Most PPR Fantasy points by a running back in a single game since 1950:

1. Jamaal Charles, Chiefs: 59.5 against Oakland (2013)

2. Dub Jones, Browns: 58.6 against Chicago (1951)

3. Gale Sayers, Bears: 58.2 against San Francisco (1965)

4. Clinton Portis, Broncos: 57.4 against Kansas City (2003)

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints: 56.2 against Minnesota (2020)

T-6. Shaun Alexander, Seahawks: 56.1 against Minnesota (2002)

T-6. LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers: 56.1 against Denver (2002)

8. Jim Brown, Browns: 55.9 against Philadelphia (1961)

9. Priest Holmes, Chiefs: 55.7 against Seattle (2002)

10. Chris Johnson, Titans: 55.4 against Houston (2009)

11. Doug Martin, Buccaneers: 55.2 against Oakland (2012)

12. Joe Mixon, Bengals: 55.1 against Carolina (2022)

Tristan, what stands out from Mixon’s historic day is the red zone usage. The Bengals running back logged five scores on Offensive touches inside the 20-yard line, with three rushing touchdowns on the goal line. Yes, field position and negative game play from the Panthers did set up the Bengals here. We know that. But this was a dedicated approach from Cincy to use their top back with the ball on the doorstep of the end zone. — Bowen

Stay tuned for more Fantasy takeaways throughout the rest of the day on Sunday.