Fantasy football NFL 2022 Week 11: Lions feed Jamaal Williams

Week 11 of the 2022 Fantasy football season Featured three more short touchdowns by Detroit’s Jamaal Williams and another big game by Green Bay Rookie Christian Watson. Which other developments from the week are worth reading into? Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis.

Lions lean on Williams — not Swift — near end zone

Attribute the Lions’ 31-18 win over the Giants to Jamaal Williams almost entirely, as he set a personal best with three rushing touchdowns, taking over the league’s lead with 12, and exceeded 20 PPR Fantasy points for the fourth time in 2022. Williams is is on track to be one of the most unlikely categorical leaders, and he has become a machine in goal-line situations (see the attached chart). But it’s more than simply Stealing D’Andre Swift’s touchdown opportunities, as Williams has taken over the lion’s share of the work between the 20s, another Unexpected development. Williams’ rise in work as well as his short-yardage prowess have earned him a Weekly place in any Fantasy lineup as a borderline RB2 — something that might strengthen if these backs’ shares Widen any further. — Cockcroft

Most rushing TDs inside the 1-yard line (single season since 2010)

Tristan, Swift was about to get a negative write-up in this spot until he scored on a late game touchdown run, which pushed his PPR total to 12.2 points. But there still has to be concerns here, right? Swift logged eight touches today. That’s it. Last week? Seven. The week before? Just five. The lack of volume here, plus Williams’ role as the lead runner in Detroit, should have Swift Managers scrambling a bit. And I’m not sure he can be viewed as more than a Flex option right now. — Bowen

Watson continues to open eyes

Flash back to Thursday night, and it was Christian Watson delivering one of the week’s best performances, a second straight in which he cleared the 20-point PPR Fantasy plateau. This one locked in Watson’s breakout status he carved out in Week 10. After a 32.7 pointer last week, he went for a 21.1 pointer against the Titans, highlighting the dimension he brings to the Packers’ vertical passing game and giving Green Bay a legitimate big -play receiver for the first time in 2022. Watson will be challenged by the stingy Eagles defense in Week 12, and he has a bye ahead (Week 14), but he was last week’s pickup you should be celebrating and Rolling out as a Weekly WR3 with a borderline WR1’s upside. — Cockcroft

With Watson on the field, Rodgers has a true one-on-one matchup player. We know he can stretch defenses vertically, and he’s also shown the ability to run away from coverage on crosses. So, when Rodgers reads single-high coverage, it opens the door for Watson to produce scoring plays. — Bowen

Barkley a non-factor vs. Lions

Among Week 11’s most disappointing team performances came from the hot-starting Giants, who dropped a 31-18 stinker loss to the Lions. Blame Daniel Jones for his two interceptions, if you wish, but Barkley’s 5.5 PPR Fantasy points on 17 touches, and especially his 22 yards on 15 rushing attempts, were unacceptable considering the Matchup — the Lions entered the week the position’s ninth most-favorable schedule adjusted Matchup with the league’s worst all-around defense. It was Barkley’s worst single-game score in his career in any game in which he played 30 or more Offensive snaps. That’s not what you want to see when a critical matchup against the Cowboys is upcoming, a road game on the short week of Thanksgiving. — Cockcroft

play 1:02 Tristan H. Cockcroft explains the level of concern Fantasy Managers should have with Saquon Barkley.

Pierce remains quiet in loss

Any of the barbs I might sling about Dameon Pierce’s 3.7 PPR Fantasy points would head in the direction of his team’s awful offense, which performed just about as poorly as could be imagined during the portion of the game where the Rookie running back might’ve made an impact. Davis Mills was picked early and sacked five times, and the Texans amassed 148 yards as a team, things that threaten Pierce’s productivity in coming weeks, especially games against the Dolphins (Week 12), Cowboys (Week 14) or Chiefs (Week 15) , where game flow might prove problematic. Pierce did exceed the 70% threshold of Offensive snaps played for the fifth time in the past six weeks, and he had 12 touches, so it’s clear he’ll be fed at any and all opportunities. That’s plenty to keep him RB2-relevant, but keep your fingers crossed his Texans can play crisper football against better, upcoming foes. — Cockcroft

play 1:19 a.m Tristan H. Cockcroft examines Dameon Pierce’s role for the Texans as the team goes through some Offensive woes.

What to make of Mariota

With 17.74 Fantasy points in the Week 11 win over Chicago, Marcus Mariota has now posted 17 or more Fantasy points in five of his last seven games. Is there a pattern here? Maybe. Mariota has thrown at least one touchdown pass in six of his last six starts. We know he will be utilized as a runner on designed concepts in Arthur Smith’s offense. And we saw that in the Week 11 game with Mariota scoring on a zone-read concept. But when I brought it up today, during the early games, Tristan was extremely quick to drop Mariota’s upcoming schedule on me. Do I still like Mariota in Deeper leagues? Yeah, I think there’s some upside here given his rushing ability if you need a last minute pickup to play in the lineup. — Bowen

Matt, my main gripe with Mariota — about whom I agree does have streaming/2QB/superflex appeal — is that I look at his Week 14 bye, Week 15 against the Saints and Week 16 against the Ravens and can’t imagine myself feeling comfortable starting him — plus I simply cannot stand late-season byes, because of how much it adversely impacts my roster flexibility. Mariota’s problem is that his game log doesn’t fall into a natural pattern of exploiting matchups, so a degree of guesswork is involved, as the most critical weeks approach. — Cockcroft

Other observations:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: He and the Bills offense couldn’t seem to close the deal in Week 11, and Allen’s 12.58 Fantasy points wound up his fewest since Week 13 of 2021 against the Patriots, disappointing considering the Browns’ defense isn’t anywhere near the tough Matchup that the Patriots were at that time. Theorize that Allen’s elbow injury has had an influence if you wish, but I’m not buying it from what I’ve seen, and think that the abrupt change in routine — remember, this game was moved to Detroit to avoid the Massive snowfall in Buffalo — is a more Rational explanation, especially since Allen seemed to heat up as the game progressed. Speaking of Detroit, Allen now faces the Lions on Thanksgiving, the short week a negative but the Matchup itself an overwhelming positive. I have little doubt that Allen will be my QB1 for that one. — Cockcroft

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints: For the first time since Week 3, Olave topped the 20 point PPR mark, checking in with 21.2 PPR points in the Week 11 win over the Rams. The rookie wide receiver caught 5-of-6 targets in this one for 102 yards, plus a score. And that touchdown grab — on a 53 yard throw from Andy Dalton — highlighted Olave’s deep ball ability. He floats down the field. Easy speed. And no Wasted movement. Now, I still think Olvae has a higher Fantasy ceiling when paired with quarterback Jameis Winston. He’s simply a much more aggressive thrower on vertical concepts. But with Dalton expected to remain as the No.1 for the Saints, Olave will stick as a WR2 for the Week 12 Matchup versus the 49ers defense. — Bowen

play 0:35 Eric Moody Highlights Chris Olave’s Week 11 performance with 102 receiving yards and a touchdown.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: Montgomery posted a season-high 21.1 PPR points in the Week 11 loss to the Falcons. And the volume for Montgomery (20 touches) points to a pretty defined role as the lead back in Chicago moving forward. With Khalil Herbert on IR, and rookie Trestan Ebner only logging six carries, Montgomery finished with 17 rushing attempts and three receptions. The Veteran back scored on a low red zone carry, and also produced a 32 yard reception on a schemed concept. While I don’t love the Week 12 Matchup for Montgomery versus the Jets defense, he still has RB2 value given the anticipated volume in the Bears run-heavy approach. — Bowen

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns: Cooper’s 31.3 PPR points led all players in the early Slate of games, as the wide receiver went to work on a Buffalo secondary that is struggling in coverage on the Perimeter right now. Cooper logged two touchdowns here, while catching 8-of-12 targets for 113 yards. With Deshaun Watson returning in Week 13, Cooper will get one more game with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback next Sunday versus the Bucs. I like the smooth route runner here as a high-end WR2 versus the Bucs single-high coverages. — Bowen

play 1:04 Tristan H. Cockcroft discusses why Amari Cooper should continue his Fantasy production when the Browns switch over to Deshaun Watson.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants: With four straight games of double-digit PPR production, keep Slayton on your list of potential streaming options depending on the Weekly matchup. Sure, Slayton posted some late game stats on Sunday in the loss to the Lions. But he’s also logged 16 receptions – with two scores – during this four game stretch. And we know he can get loose as a vertical target for quarterback Daniel Jones. Slayton and the Giants get the Cowboys next on Thanksgiving. You can play Slayton here in 12-14 team Leagues in a game where the Giants could have to throw with more volume. — Bowen

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints: The Saints tight end caught another touchdown on Sunday in the win over the Rams, giving him five total scores in his last four games. While there is no question that Johnson can be viewed as a touchdown dependent player at the position, he’s posted double-digit PPR production in four of the last five games. Currently available in over 80% of ESPN leagues, Johnson will remain a top streaming option for me in the Week 12 Matchup versus the 49ers. — Bowen