Fantasy football news & notes: Russell Wilson playing hurt

The news: Broncos QB Russell Wilson is expected to play against the Chargers in Week 6.

What it means in fantasy: Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Wilson is battling a partially torn lat near his right (throwing) shoulder. In five games, Wilson has completed just 59.4% of his passes and has an 82.8 passer rating, both of which are career lows. It will be difficult for Fantasy Managers to trust Wilson as anything other than a QB2. It would be a wise decision for managers to prioritize another quarterback, such as Geno Smith or Carson Wentz.

The news: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Patriots RB Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Harris left the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Lions, while Rhamondre Stevenson stockpiled 161 rushing yards on 25 attempts as New England’s only healthy running back. The severity of Harris’ injury is still being determined. Stevenson can be viewed by Fantasy Managers as a low-end RB1 assuming Harris is out against the Browns in Week 6.

The news: The photographer shoved to the ground by Raiders WR Davante Adams in the aftermath of the Monday Night Football game between Las Vegas and the Chiefs has filed a report with the Kansas City police.

What it means in fantasy: There will be an investigation into the incident, according to the police department. The photographer was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening, police said. Although Adams apologized for pushing the photographer, he may face a suspension from the league soon. Adams has averaged 10.8 targets and 20.1 Fantasy points per game. Week 6 is a bye week for the Raiders. In case Adams is suspended, Fantasy Managers should access their wide receiver depth in the same way they will for the bye. There are a few great waiver wire options available, including Michael Gallup and George Pickens.

The news: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Dalton Schultz aggravated his sprained PCL in Week 5.

What it means in fantasy: The Cowboys signed tight end Seth Green to their practice squad. Schultz is still recovering from a PCL sprain, prompting the depth addition. The injury happened against the Bengals in Week 2. Despite missing one game and returning in Week 4, Schultz didn’t catch a pass on 55 snaps against Washington. In the Cowboys’ win over the Rams on Sunday, Schultz was targeted only once, but left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. While he returned, he was restricted to blocking duties the rest of the way.

The news: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Baker Mayfield will not need surgery for his high ankle sprain and will not go on injured reserve.

What it means in fantasy: The Panthers expect Mayfield to return before Week 10, given that he avoided injured reserve. The starter for Carolina this week will be PJ Walker. Despite offering some rushing potential at quarterback, he’ll be under center for the worst offense in the league. The Panthers rank last in the league with 271.4 total yards per game and 24th with 18.6 points per game. Walker should remain on the waiver wire and not on the roster of your Fantasy team.

The news: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson did not practice on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: With a short week, Dotson is likely to miss the second game of his rookie season after suffering a hamstring injury two weeks ago. He has scored 13 or more Fantasy points in three of four games this season and leads the Commanders with four receiving touchdowns. Dyami Brown should continue to fill the void while Dotson is out. They caught two of four targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans on Sunday.

The news: Commanders TE Logan Thomas did not practice on Tuesday because of a calf injury.

What it means in fantasy: Thomas was listed as limited on Monday’s injury report. The Commanders practiced lightly that day. Thomas doesn’t seem to be trending in a positive direction ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Bears. If Thomas sits, neither John Bates nor Cole Turner would make a particularly compelling play against Chicago. Last week, they split six targets between them. If you’re looking for a streamer, Taysom Hill or Hayden Hurst are very good options.

The news: Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said that RB Jaylen Warren’s opportunity share in the backfield should continue to grow.

What it means in fantasy: The start of the season for Najee Harris has Fantasy Managers worried, especially since he was the RB5 in our draft Trends this summer. A Lisfranc injury in training camp and another foot injury to start the season may be impacting Harris’ performance. Warren finished with more rushing yards, targets and Offensive snaps than Harris in Week 5, but that game was out of reach early for the Steelers. However the rookie also accumulated more yards after contact per carry than Harris. Right now, Warren should be stashed in all Fantasy football leagues.

The news: Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football says he believes that TE Taysom Hill will remain actively involved in the Saints’ running game.

What it means in fantasy: Hill is now the TE4 for the season after becoming only the third player since 1970 to have 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game. His inconsistent usage is the biggest question surrounding him. As New Orleans deals with injuries to Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), and Michael Thomas (toe), Hill should remain actively involved.

