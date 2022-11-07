Fantasy football news & notes: Packers, Josh Allen injuries

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Packers WR Romeo Doubs, RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson were all injured Sunday against the Lions.

What it means in fantasy: Doubs was on crutches after the game, and his right foot was in a boot. He may have to be placed on injured reserve due to the ankle injury, which appears to be a multi-week injury. Watson left the game after being evaluated for a concussion. Allen Lazard could see 10 or more targets against the Cowboys in Week 10; he caught four of 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Sammy Watkins should also be considered in Deeper formats.

Jones was also spotted with his left foot in a boot, but that is not uncommon even for lower-ankle sprains. If Jones does miss time, AJ Dillon could suddenly become an RB2 in fantasy.

Going deeper: The Packers are averaging 17.0 points per game so far this season. It is their fewest through nine games since 1992, when Brett Favre was in his first season. Rodgers has yet to surpass 17 Fantasy points in a game this year.

The news: Bills QB Josh Allen said he was feeling “slight pain” in his elbow near the end of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

What it means in fantasy: On the Bills’ final drive, Allen reached for his right elbow after his forearm was bent backward by a strip sack. Since it’s on his throwing arm, this could be a major concern for Buffalo moving forward. “There’s some slight pain, but I’ll get through it,” Allen said following the game. Fantasy Managers should closely monitor Allen’s practice participation ahead of the Bills’ Week 10 game against the Vikings. Allen has thrown for 423 yards, two passing touchdowns and has thrown four interceptions in the two games following the Bills’ Week 7 bye.

The news: Ravens TE Mark Andrews will not play on Monday night against the Saints while RB Gus Edwards is Doubtful.

What it means in fantasy: Since the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, it would benefit Andrews and Edwards to have additional time to rest, especially now that Rashod Bateman is done for the season. In Andrews’ absence, Devin Duvernay and Isaiah Likely could be viewed as a flex option and low-end TE1, respectively, while Kenyan Drake could be used as a low-end RB2 in Edwards’ absence.

The news: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finished with a career high 68 pass attempts on Sunday night against the Titans.

What it means in fantasy: Mahomes completed a whopping 43 of 68 pass attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He became the first player in Chiefs franchise history to have consecutive games with 400 or more passing yards. Mahomes also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on six attempts. He had 500 combined passing and rushing yards for the second time in his career. Only Ben Roethlisberger (4) has more such games in the regular season and playoffs. Mahomes has thrived even without Tyreek Hill this season, averaging 25.5 Fantasy points per game.

The news: Lions RB D’Andre Swift accumulated 50 total yards on five touches against the Packers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Jamaal Williams started the game and finished with 81 rushing yards on 24 attempts, including three inside the Packers’ 10-yard line. He played 38 snaps compared to Swift’s 10. The Lions’ coaching staff followed through on what they said all week about the backfield; Swift’s workload is likely to be managed for the remainder of the season, so he can be viewed as a flex option while Williams can be viewed as an RB2 in Week 10 against the Bears. Justin Jackson replaced Craig Reynolds as the Lions’ No. 3 back after Reynolds suffered a rib injury.

The news: Colts RB Deon Jackson had only 36 total yards on 13 touches against the Patriots on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson missed most of the fourth quarter due to a knee injury. Jonathan Taylor was out due to an ankle injury against the Patriots, making Jackson the starting running back for the Colts. Nyheim Hines was traded earlier this week to the Buffalo Bills for Zach Moss and a draft pick; since Moss joined the team only a few days ago, he was inactive, but could play sooner depending on the severity of Jackson’s injury. The status of both he and Taylor should be monitored as the Colts prepare to face the Raiders in Week 10.

The news: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer caught 8 of 10 targets for 106 receiving yards against the Falcons on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Palmer came up big for a Chargers team mixxinb both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. They led Los Angeles in routes run, targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Falcons. Williams will miss a month with a high ankle sprain while Allen’s return from a hamstring injury is uncertain. The Chargers have a favorable schedule for the rest of the season according to Mike Clay’s strength of schedule matrix. Palmer can be viewed as a flex option with upside as Los Angeles’ No. 1 receiver against the 49ers in Week 10. He’s rostered in 67.3% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Jets RB James Robinson amassed 53 total yards and a touchdown on 15 touches on Sunday against the Bills.

What it means in fantasy: Robinson had a full week of practice with the Jets following his trade from the Jaguars. He played 25 snaps compared to Michael Carter’s 31 while running the same number of routes. Robinson had 13 rushing attempts to Carter’s 12. Since the Jets are on bye in Week 10, Robinson will have more time to study the Jets run-first offense, where both running backs will be involved. From Weeks 14 through 17, the Jets’ Fantasy playoff schedule is particularly attractive with games against the Bills, Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks.

The news: Jets WR Garrett Wilson caught eight of nine targets for 92 yards on Sunday against the Bills.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson has scored 17 Fantasy points in consecutive games, making him the only Jets receiver Fantasy Managers can feel comfortable using in lineups. He has been targeted 16 times in the past two weeks. He is the third player in Jets history to reach 500 receiving yards in his first nine games, joining Keyshawn Johnson (573) and Wesley Walker (547). Moving forward, Wilson can be viewed as a flex option with upside as things are finally starting to click with Zach Wilson.

Going deeper: According to Next Gen Stats, Wilson faced press coverage on 73% of his routes against the Bills. This was the highest rate by any player in a game this season. Scouts were concerned about Wilson’s ability to consistently beat press coverage in the NFL. Wilson accounted for more than half of the Jets air yards.

The news: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that RB Jaylen Warren could be featured more after the Steelers’ bye week.

What it means in fantasy: Back in Week 8, Warren had a season-high 75 total yards on nine touches. Najee Harris has struggled to match the success he had as a Rookie in 2021 when he set franchise records for rushing yards and total yards: he’s averaged 16.5 touches and 10.9 Fantasy points per game this season, compared to 22.4 touches and 17.7 Fantasy points last season . Warren is rostered in 3.1% of ESPN leagues. In Week 10, we’ll find out if head Coach Mike Tomlin decides to feature Warren, stick with Harris, or more likely deploy a true running back committee.

The news: Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Odell Beckham Jr. will be fully cleared by the end of the week.

What it means in fantasy: Beckham suffered a torn ACL in the Rams Super Bowl VI win over the Bengals. It’s now a question of where he’ll sign. Some league circles believe Beckham will sync up with Josh Allen and the Bills. Among other teams interested are the Cowboys, Rams, Giants, 49ers, Chiefs, and Packers. Beckham reportedly wants a long-term deal. Fantasy Managers would be wise to stash him; Beckham is rostered in only 17.8% of ESPN leagues. There is a strong chance he’ll need weeks of practice to get back to full speed and learn the playbook for his new team before making his 2022 debut.

