Fantasy football news & notes: Marquise Brown among injured

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cardinals WR Marquise Brown left the locker room with a boot on his left foot along with a noticeable limp.

What it means in fantasy: Brown caught five of six targets for 68 yards against the Seahawks on Sunday. He injured his leg after landing awkwardly late in the fourth quarter. Due to the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Brown had taken over as the team’s No. 1 receiver. The loss of Brown a week before Hopkins Returns is another devastating blow to a Cardinals offense that ranks 16th in total yards (346) and 22nd in points (19) per game. Tests will be conducted on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Going deeper: Brown averaged 10.6 targets and 18.2 Fantasy points per game. A Cardinals receiving room without Brown could make Hopkins a high-end WR2 in Week 7.

The news: Ravens RB JK Dobbins was held out in the second half against the Giants on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: In the first half, Dobbins ran seven times for 15 yards and didn’t have another carry after that. After the game, head Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins’ knee “tightened up,” implying it might not have responded properly to the turf at MetLife Stadium. While Dobbins has become stronger with each game, the artificial turf at MetLife is notorious for being more difficult on players’ bodies. The second quarter drive Dobbins was still involved in was capped by a 30-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Following that, Drake carried the load for 119 rushing yards on 10 total attempts. Dobbins’ status should be monitored by Fantasy Managers as the Ravens prepare for their Week 7 game against the Browns. He could be put on a pitch count even if active as he continues to heal from last season’s injury.

The news: Giants RB Saquon Barkley finished with 95 total yards and 25 touches against the Ravens on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: One play during the game sent Barkley to the sideline, where he paced for a bit and then nearly doubled over, appearing to have tweaked the sore shoulder he left London with last week. He appeared to be struggling with the injury throughout the second half. The status of his status for Week 7 against the Jaguars, who rank seventh in run stop win rate, will be interesting to see.

Going deeper: Barkley has averaged 23.3 touches and 20.6 Fantasy points per game this season.

The news: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett went down early in the third quarter against the Buccaneers with a concussion and was formally ruled out early in the fourth quarter.

What it means in fantasy: Before going down, Pickett completed just 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown pass to Najee Harris. They added a rushing touchdown, making for a decent Fantasy performance. It would be prudent to consider Pickett on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7 versus the Dolphins given the concussion climate in the league. Mitch Trubisky should be on the Radar of Fantasy Managers who need a streamer in Deeper formats. He completed nine of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Going deeper: In the fourth quarter, Trubisky completed all five of his passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. It was Trubisky’s most passing yards in a fourth quarter since he had 112 against the Packers in Week 12 of 2020.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that WR Davante Adams is unlikely to be disciplined by the league until the legal process plays out.

What it means in fantasy: It is likely that Adams will be on the field for Fantasy Managers and the Raiders this season, at least until his legal matter is resolved, sources informed of the situation say. Having been criminally charged, Adams’ case now constitutes a potential violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy, which warrants an investigation. Nevertheless, sources informed of the situation say that if the case is resolved, a resolution would occur sooner. Adams can continue to be used as a midrange WR1 in Fantasy leagues.

Going deeper: This season, Adams has averaged 10.8 targets and 20 Fantasy points per game. For the remainder of the season, the Raiders have a very Fantasy football friendly schedule.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Rams are expected to field trade calls for RB Cam Akers.

What it means in fantasy: Akers missed Sunday’s game against the Rams for personal reasons. He has “philosophical and football-related differences with head Coach Sean McVay.” Akers and Rams are heading for a separation. The cause of the division is unclear, but it led to the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. They could have insisted on showing up; according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team can only keep a player away by suspending him without pay for detrimental conduct. Akers complied with the request. Whether the Rams find a suitable trade offer before the 2022 trade deadline remains to be seen. Darrell Henderson Jr. is suddenly back on Fantasy managers’ Radar as an RB2.

Going deeper: Henderson averages 4.1 yards per carry. It’s been a tough season for the Rams’ Offensive line. Los Angeles Ranks 26th in run block win rate.

The news: The Panthers sent WR Robbie Anderson to the locker room after multiple verbal altercations with coaches.

What it means in fantasy: Anderson did not have a target against the Rams on Sunday. He was also spotted alone on the sidelines. The Panthers have had a tough week with Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury and Matt Rhule’s firing. There is a rumor that Anderson could be traded as the NFL’s trade deadline approaches. He had 13 receptions for 206 yards in five games entering Sunday’s game. Anderson had 1,096 receiving yards in his first season with the Panthers in 2020. Last season, he had only 519 receiving yards as Terrace Marshall Jr. replaced Anderson as the starting outside receiver.

Going deeper: Anderson averaged 7.4 targets per game from 2020 to 2021.

The news: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finished with 158 total yards on 20 touches against the Rams.

What it means in fantasy: McCaffrey has 100 or more total yards in five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. His superb performance Sunday only increased his potential NFL trade value as he is the subject of trade Rumors as the Panthers front office decides their direction. It would be wise for Fantasy managers, even without McCaffrey, to stash D’Onta Foreman. Assuming Carolina doesn’t receive a running back in return for McCaffrey, he would become the Panthers’ lead back.

Going deeper: It was McCaffrey’s 24th career game with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. He now ranks second in league history in such games behind only Marshall Faulk.

