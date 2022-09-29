Fantasy football news & notes: Lions, Cook, Montgomery status

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: St. Brown injured his ankle in the second quarter against the Vikings in Week 3 but was able to return to the game. Tests on Brown’s ankle were “encouraging.” St. Brown has averaged 11 goals and 24.3 Fantasy points this season. The Lions appear to be extra cautious with this injury. St. Brown has not dealt with a sprained ankle as a pro until now. He’s on the WR1 Radar if active, but it would be wise for Fantasy Managers to have a backup plan.

Going deeper: St. Brown leads the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The news: Lions RB D’Andre Swift did not practice Wednesday with multiple injuries.

What it means in fantasy: Swift is suffering from shoulder and ankle injuries. It has been reported that the Lions may sit him through the team’s Week 6 bye, costing him the next two games. Jamaal Williams would then lead the Lions running back by committee with Craig Reynolds if this were to occur, in which case Fantasy Managers could view Williams as a high-end RB2 and Reynolds as a flex against the Seahawks.

Going deeper: Over the course of Williams’ career, he has had at least 15 touches in 23 games. In those games, Williams has averaged 19.5 touches, 96.5 total yards and 16.6 Fantasy points.

The news: Lions TE TJ Hockenson did not practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: A hip injury plagued Hockenson last week, and a foot injury strikes him this week. He’s averaged a disappointing 8.1 Fantasy points per game so far this season. Tyler Conklin or David Njoku are excellent tight end streamers for Fantasy Managers if Hockenson is ruled out.

The news: The Buccaneers are starting to get healthier at wide receiver.

What it means in fantasy: Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) were all limited at Wednesday’s practice as the Buccaneers host the Chiefs in Week 4. Mike Evans is also eligible to return this week after serving his one-game suspension. Breshad Perriman, however, was not able to practice on Wednesday due to knee and hamstring injuries. So far this season, Tom Brady is averaging just 34 pass attempts per game compared to 42 last year. The Buccaneers passing game is on the rise with some of its receivers returning.

The news: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz was limited at practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Schultz missed all last week’s practice with a sprained PCL, so the limited practice is encouraging. If there are no setbacks, they may return this weekend when the Cowboys host the Commanders. Schultz can be viewed as a low-end TE1 if active.

The news: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday with a quad injury.

What it means in fantasy: McCaffrey popped up on the injury report after running for 108 yards across 25 attempts in the Panthers’ win over the Saints. It was McCaffrey’s second consecutive game with 100 yards. This injury sounds more serious than the little issues he’s been dealing with so far this season, but Head Coach Matt Rhule refused to speculate on McCaffrey’s Week 4 availability. Fantasy Managers should explore potential replacement options on their bench if McCaffrey misses practice again on Thursday and Friday. Chuba Hubbard (rostered in 4.3% of leagues) and D’Onta Foreman (5.2%) would form a committee if McCaffrey was ruled out against the Cardinals. Foreman is my preferred option. He’s an experienced runner who would handle early Downs and goal-line carries.

Going deeper: The Panthers’ offensive line ranks third in run-block win rate, which measures how often each lineman “wins” their rush-blocking assignment on each run play.

The news: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

What it means in fantasy: Seifert also noted the Vikings would try to get him some walkthroughs before deciding on his Week 4 status. The injury is like the one Cook suffered last season, when he missed one game before returning with the harness, Vikings head Coach Kevin O’Connell said Cook hopes to avoid missing any games this time around. If Cook is ruled out, Alexander Mattison will inherit the bulk of his role. Mattison could be viewed as a high-end RB1 for Week 4 against the Saints. Remember that this game will take place in London at 9:30 am ET, so if it comes down to a game-time decision, you’ll need to react earlier than usual.

Going deeper: Mattison has started six career games when Cook has been inactive. In those games, he averaged 23.3 touches, 115.5 total yards and 20.1 Fantasy points.

The news: Bears RB David Montgomery did not practice on Wednesday due to multiple injuries.

What it means in fantasy: Montgomery went down with an ankle and knee injury last week against the Texans. He is considered day-to-day, but Montgomery’s Outlook for Week 4 does not look promising. If Montgomery is out, Khalil Herbert, who last week finished with 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns in relief, would get the starting assignments. Fantasy Managers can view Herbert as a low-end RB1 against the Giants if Montgomery is ruled out.

Going deeper: When Montgomery was out last season, Herbert averaged 23.3 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) and 15.4 Fantasy points per game while playing on 83% of Offensive snaps over three starts.

The news: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor should be “ready to roll” against the Titans in Week 4.

What it means in fantasy: Taylor missed practice on Wednesday for the first time in his career, giving Fantasy Managers a scare. He was on the injury report for the first time this season. Taylor had 21 rushing attempts for 71 yards last week against the Chiefs. After that game, Taylor felt sore, so the Colts took him out on Wednesday as a precaution. It is expected that he will be ready to play Sunday against the Titans, but the rest of the week’s practice will give us more insight. Taylor is firmly on the RB1 radar.

The news: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson was held out of Wednesday’s practice for a Veteran’s rest day.

What it means in fantasy: Patterson rushed for a career high 141 yards last week against the Seahawks. The Falcons practice report also mentioned that the 31-year-old running back has a knee injury, but Patterson isn’t at risk of missing Atlanta’s Week 4 matchup against the Browns. Since most of his touches have been as a runner this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Falcons better manage his usage. Tyler Allgeier and Damien Williams could have some productive games down the stretch for Atlanta.

• Need a draft redo? Sign up for a team or start a new league to draft before Thursday Night Football kicks off and start playing fresh for Week 4. Those drafted after TNF will start fresh for Week 5.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

Create or join an ESPN Fantasy Basketball league for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Sign up for free!

Field Yates’ Fantasy Field Pass for Week 4

Mike Clay’s TNF Playbook: Dolphins vs. Bengals

Tristan H. Cockcroft’s positional matchup map

Matt Bowen’s Fantasy film room: Key Week 4 upgrades, downgrades

Al Zeidenfeld’s DFS Best Buys for Week 4

• Fantasy Focus podcast now at 10 am ET

Friday:

Mike Clay’s Playbook: projections and analysis for every game

Eric Karabell’s Week TK preview

• Daniel, Liz and DJ: the lighter side of Fantasy

• Fantasy Focus podcast now at 10 am ET

In case you missed it:

Mike Clay’s Shadow Report: Wide receiver vs. defensive back Matchup analysis

Seth Walder’s Next Gen Stats Advantage: Mismatches to Exploit

DFS cheat sheets for DraftKings and FanDuel

• Rankings for Individual Defensive Player Leagues

• Fantasy Focus podcast: Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Daniel Dopp talk injuries, what level of Panic you should have on some Fantasy stars and who is going to have a breakout week. Plus, Liz Loza joins to give us some players who you need to be paying attention to this week. Listen | Watch