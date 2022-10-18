Fantasy football news & notes: Latavius ​​Murray MNF breakout

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Broncos RB Latavius ​​Murray rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries.



What it means in fantasy: Murray led the Broncos committee against the Chargers on Monday night with 66 yards on 15 carries. Gordon started the game despite ankle and rib injuries and handled three carries compared to Murray’s one in the first half. A stunned Gordon was phased out of the offense after Halftime in favor of Murray, who took over the backfield in the second half. There were no injuries reported during the game. It’s hard to have confidence in any Broncos running back at this point, but Murray is worth adding in all formats. Gordon should be kept on Fantasy rosters for another week in case something happened that we weren’t privy to, but he can be dropped if this split continues.

The news: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to return to practice on Wednesday and to return under center against the Lions in Week 7.

What it means in fantasy: With Cooper Rush under center instead of Prescott, the Cowboys offense has been limited. In Rush’s five starts, Dallas didn’t top 25 points. The last two games have made it even more apparent; Rush amassed only 283 passing yards and 9.2 Fantasy points. Prescott can be viewed as a QB1 against a Lions defense that’s allowed the seventh most passing yards per game.

The news: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start in Week 7 against the Steelers.

What it means in fantasy: Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday and will have a full week to prepare for the Steelers. Tagovailoa last played in Week 4 against the Bengals. At the time he was sidelined, Tagovailoa was playing the best football of his young career, and he currently leads the league in passer rating with 109.9. He can be viewed as a low-end QB1 against a Steelers defense that allows 308.3 passing yards per game.

The news: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown set to miss around six weeks as DeAndre Hopkins Returns and team trades for Robbie Anderson

What it means in fantasy: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Brown suffered a “potentially season-ending foot injury” in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but Brown could potentially return after the Cardinals’ bye week in Week 13. DeAndre Hopkins Returns from suspension this week and is set to reclaim the No. 1 receiver job. Rondale Moore will be the No. 2 receivers. After multiple verbal altercations with his coaches, former Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room during Sunday’s game; the Cardinals acquired Anderson on Monday afternoon. He’ll provide Arizona with a vertical receiving threat and could share the No. 3 receiver role with AJ Green.

The news: Cardinals RBs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were listed as not practicing on Monday’s estimated practice report.

What it means in fantasy: The Cardinals will host the Saints for Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday he doesn’t expect Williams to play against the Saints. Considering the injury, Conner appears unlikely to play either. For a second consecutive week, Eno Benjamin will have the backfield to himself after getting 87% of the snaps in Week 6 against the Seahawks. Benjamin can be viewed as a low-end RB2.

The news: Saints WRs Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were listed as not practicing on Monday’s estimated practice report.

What it means in fantasy: Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported Monday that the Saints don’t expect to have Thomas or Landy back in time for Thursday night’s game. Chris Olave was not listed on Monday’s estimated practice report, a strong indication that the rookie will play Thursday night against the Cardinals after missing Week 6 due to a concussion. Olave is set up to see all the targets he can handle. They averaged 8.6 targets and 18.6 Fantasy points in Weeks 3 through 5.

The news: Packers WR Randall Cobb is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Cobb injured his ankle in the loss to the Jets on Sunday. They may end up on injured reserve, which would mean missing at least four games. Against the Jets, Cobb caught one pass for eight yards. Amari Rodgers played 24 snaps in Cobb’s place on Sunday. There is a chance he will see more targets, making him a speculative add in deep leagues. Sammy Watkins, who missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, could practice as soon as Wednesday.

Going deeper: Cobb ranks second on the team in receiving yards (257) and fourth in targets (26) and receptions (18).

The news: Commanders QB Carson Wentz will be out four to six weeks after surgery on his finger.

What it means in fantasy: Wentz fractured his finger on his throwing hand against the Bears last Thursday night. In three of the last four games, he has scored 8.6 or fewer Fantasy points. With Wentz out, Taylor Heinicke will once again be the Commanders’ signal caller. As a starter last season, he averaged 15.09 fantasy points per game. Heinicke can create Fantasy points with his arm and legs. Hopefully, the Commanders’ offense will rally around someone more comfortable under center. Heinicke is on the streaming Radar for Fantasy Managers in 2QB and Superflex formats.

