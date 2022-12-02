Fantasy football news & notes: Justin Fields practices fully

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Bears QB Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Fields was limited in practices since injuring his left shoulder in Week 11 against the Falcons and was a game-time decision last week against the Jets before being ruled out after testing his injury during pregame warmups. The news is not necessarily a guarantee that Fields will play on Sunday, but it increases the chances of him doing so. Fields’ propensity for running, the Bears’ record and Chicago’s Week 14 bye make me doubt he’ll be active.

The news: Steelers RB Najee Harris did not practice on Thursday due to an oblique injury.

What it means in fantasy: Harris sat out for a second consecutive day, and Benny Snell was listed as a limited participant with a knee injury on Thursday. Harris has been dealing with the injury since Monday night’s game against the Colts when he left the game in the first half. We might be on the cusp of seeing what Jaylen Warren can do for the Steelers and Fantasy managers; the Doctors cleared him to play against the Falcons on Sunday as he has recovered from a hamstring injury. If Harris is ruled out, Fantasy Managers can view Warren as an RB2.

The news: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: McCaffrey was unable to practice Wednesday due to knee irritation, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. His presence on the field bodes well for McCaffrey’s availability against the Dolphins on Sunday. Considering Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain suffered during the Saints’ win, this is important. Since his acquisition by the 49ers, McCaffrey has scored 17 or more Fantasy points in three of five games. He can be viewed as a high end RB1 against the Dolphins.

Need a boom-or-bust candidate for your critical Fantasy football matchup? Here are some suggestions: Be careful in assuming Geno Smith lights up the reigning (but struggling) Super Bowl champs: his Bust rate (25%) is more than triple that of his boom rate (8%) in this spot at his current projection. Deshaun Watson will make his season debut, but he carries just an 8% chance to boom and score 20 Fantasy points in Houston. Be patient with Kenneth Walker III. The efficiency has lacked, but his 28% boom potential (20-plus points) points to a possible get-right spot. Chris Olave has yet to Bust this season and has a 26% chance to boom (at least 21 Fantasy points) for the fourth time this season on Monday night. Garrett Wilson comes with a wide range of outcomes in the second week of the Mike White Experience: 26% chance to Bust (below five Fantasy points) and 25% chance to boom (above 21 Fantasy points).

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel did not practice on Thursday due to a quad injury.

What it means in fantasy: Samuel was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday, which is not a good sign for his availability against the Dolphins. He has been suffering from various leg ailments the last few weeks, so the team may shut him down to get him healthy for upcoming games against NFC playoff contenders. His availability in Week 13 should be clearer after Friday’s practice reports. I wouldn’t be surprised if Samuel is ruled out due to the 49ers’ depth at receiver, so having a backup plan is a good idea for Fantasy managers. Michael Gallup (rostered in 44.7% of ESPN leagues) and Zay Jones (51.8%) are both intriguing options.

The news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson practiced on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: This was encouraging after Jackson left Wednesday’s practice with a quad injury. He has now appeared on the Ravens’ practice report for three consecutive weeks. Two weeks ago, Jackson was out for a day with an illness, and last week, he was out with a hip injury. His Fantasy production has been up and down this season, scoring 20 or more points in just two of his past eight games. Jackson can still be viewed as a mid-range QB1 against the Broncos on Sunday.

The news: Jets RB Michael Carter did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Carter has not practiced since leaving the Jets’ Week 12 game against the Bears with the injury. If Carter is unable to suit up this week, Zonova Knight, Ty Johnson, and possibly James Robinson will assume the backfield duties. Robinson was a healthy inactive for last week’s game as the Jets’ coaching staff searched for an Offensive spark which Knight provided. Knight finished with 103 total yards on 17 touches. He can be viewed as a flex option against the Vikings on Sunday.

The news: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: He was also limited in Wednesday’s practice. It would be wise for Gibson’s Fantasy Managers to keep an eye on his status on Friday. If Gibson is ruled out then the stage is set for Brian Robinson to have the Commanders backfield to himself. Since Week 6, he’s averaged 17.5 touches per game. In four of those seven games, Robinson has scored at least 10 Fantasy points, including a season-high 20.5 Fantasy points against the Falcons last week. Robinson absent Gibson would be an RB2 in a favorable matchup against the Giants.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.

What it means in fantasy: Assuming Burks’ ailment isn’t COVID-19-related or anything else that will significantly hamper his conditioning, he is likely to play Sunday against the Eagles. His status in the Titans’ final practice of the week Friday will likely determine his designation for the game. Burks can be viewed as a flex option against the Eagles on Sunday.

Going deeper: Burks has scored 17-plus Fantasy points in back-to-back games, having caught 11 of 14 targets for 181 yards over the two-game stretch.

The news: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: There is a good chance that Jeudy will miss his third consecutive game since he hasn’t practiced this week. The Broncos’ Matchup with the Ravens is favorable since Baltimore allows the sixth most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers, but Denver’s offense has been awful this season. The Broncos rank 24th in total yards per game and 32nd in points scored per game. Kendall Hinton will operate as the Broncos’ No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. KJ Hamler has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined indefinitely. Hinton is hard to trust in Fantasy lineups outside of Deeper leagues.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams did not practice on Thursday due to a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Williams has not practiced this week and hasn’t officially practiced since re-aggravating his high ankle sprain in Week 11. Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would again be in line to receive additional targets if Williams is ruled out. Allen in particular has re-established himself in the Chargers over the last two games., scoring at least 12 Fantasy points in both while amassing 15 targets.

The news: Giants WR Darius Slayton did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.

What it means in fantasy: Flu season is in full effect and has apparently hit the Giants’ locker room hard over the last few weeks. Slayton is the latest to come down with an illness. Fantasy Managers should monitor his status against the Commanders on Sunday, as there is a good chance he will play. Slayton has scored 10 or more Fantasy points in five of his past seven games. He’s rostered in only 35.3% of ESPN Leagues making him a solid flex option for those in need of additional receiver depth.

The news: Saints TE Juwan Johnson did not practice on Thursday with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: This would explain why Johnson played only 27 snaps and saw two targets against the 49ers on Sunday. They scored 12 or more Fantasy points in three consecutive games before scoring zero against San Francisco. If Johnson is ruled out, Fantasy Managers may turn to Taysom Hill, who is rostered in only 38.1% of ESPN leagues. The Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to tight ends.

The news: Browns TE David Njoku did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Having not practiced for two consecutive days does not bode well for Njoku’s availability on Sunday. Monitor his status in Friday’s practice but consider contingencies as well. Foster Moreau (rostered in 41% of ESPN leagues) is a solid streamer, having scored 12 or more Fantasy in two of his last three games. Browns backup tight end Harrison Bryant, if Njoku is out, could see a surge in targets and could be a viable Fantasy option.

