Fantasy football news & notes: Fantasy football news & notes: Gordon, Taylor TNF Outlook

Read ESPN's Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know

The news: Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten told Reporters Melvin Gordon III would “carry the load obviously” with Javonte Williams out for the season.

What it means in fantasy: Gordon seemed destined for the doghouse after the Raiders converted his fumble into a decisive touchdown in Sunday’s loss. Gordon has fumbled four times in 2022, which is the most among non-QBs. As a result of Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury, Gordon is now in a position to play a significant role in the team. He was limited in practice Tuesday with a neck injury. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he’ll have an opportunity to prove himself without Williams. Additionally, Mike Boone’s role is expected to expand considerably in the future.

The news: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Tuesday and was wearing a boot.

What it means in fantasy: Taylor wants to play on Thursday night against the Broncos, but his status is uncertain because of an ankle injury. Head Coach Frank Reich said Taylor isn’t at risk of further injury if he plays Thursday. Taylor may be able to play, but he’s unlikely to get a full workload. If he cannot go or is limited, Nyheim Hines would get the additional work. The Colts may also elevate former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad.

Going deeper: Hines, primarily known in Fantasy circles as a pass-catcher, is certainly capable of playing on all three downs. He has had 10-plus touches in 20 career games and, in those games, has averaged 14.5 Fantasy points.

The news: Ravens RB Gus Edwards is set to return in the very near future.

What it means in fantasy: Edwards started the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Head Coach John Harbaugh Revealed Edwards will practice this week after being asked about his availability going forward. Last year, he Tore his ACL before the season began, and will have three weeks to prove he’s healthy. It is most likely that the Ravens will bring Edwards along like they did with JK Dobbins. Once Edwards is up to speed, expect a confusing and frustrating committee backfield. Now might be a good time to trade away Dobbins.

The news: Chargers WR Keenan Allen is still being viewed as “day to day” with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: The Chargers have been dealing with some of the worst injury luck in the league. It makes sense that Los Angeles is being cautious with the veteran receiver. The hope heading into Week 4 was that Allen would return, and it appeared that he was on track to do so. He aggravated his hamstring injury during practice, however, and was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Allen could suit up against the Browns with a “limited” day Wednesday, but it’s wise to monitor the situation. If Allen is inactive then Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer would see additional targets.

Going deeper: In last week’s game against the Texans, Carter played 49 snaps and ran 32 routes, while Palmer played 39 snaps and ran 24 routes. Palmer had one target compared to Carter’s three. This is something to consider if you are looking at Palmer for a potential streamer in Week 5.

The news: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott can’t yet grip the football well enough to play.

What it means in fantasy: Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed this on the Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday afternoon the Cowboys want him to prepare for a full week before returning to the field. Cooper Rush will continue to fill in until Prescott takes first-team snaps and fully participates in practice. Rush has thrown for 637 yards with a completion rate of 61.8%, four touchdowns, zero turnovers, and a 100.1 quarterback rating in three starts. The Cowboys don’t need to Rush (no pun intended) Prescott back. When Russell Wilson was with the Seahawks last season, he suffered a similar injury and struggled after returning quickly.

The news: WR Andy Isabella was waived by the Cardinals.

What it means in fantasy: Isabella was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday. His roster spot was filled by Raiders practice squad Offensive lineman Billy Price. Isabella was a second-round pick in 2019, two picks ahead of DK Metcalf and four picks before Diontae Johnson, but never really contributed to the team. In his first two seasons, Isabella caught 30 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, they caught just one pass for 13 yards in eight games. This season, he had two catches for 21 yards. It’s likely Isabella will draw some attention. You shouldn’t be surprised if the Bears or Giants pick him up.

