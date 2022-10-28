Fantasy football news & notes: Bengals Ja’Marr Chase injury

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that WR Ja’Marr Chase could miss four to six weeks due to a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: In addition, Schefter reported that Chase visited a hip specialist on Wednesday as the Bengals seek more information about the injury. This is devastating news for a Cincinnati offense that was finding its footing over the past few weeks. Over the past two games, Chase has scored 30 or more Fantasy points in each of the Bengals’ wins, and Cincinnati has won four of their past five games. Tyler Boyd will be more involved in the Bengals passing game with Chase out. He’s still available in 35% of ESPN leagues. In the last two weeks, Boyd has caught 14 of 15 targets for 221 receiving yards and a touchdown. Hayden Hurst could also be involved more in the passing game. Joe Mixon and the Bengals’ running game could also be used more.

The news: The Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the Giants for two 2023 draft picks on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Toney always seemed to be on the outside looking in under the new regime of Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Although Schoen insisted he never “shopped” Toney, other teams believed his services could be obtained at a reasonable price this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Toney thought his hamstring was fine, but the Giants wanted to be cautious. The Giants wanted him healthy for a stretch run, which includes three games in 11 days after their bye. Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City will increase Toney’s upside, but Fantasy Managers need to be patient. Getting comfortable with him and getting a full package of plays will take time and there are plenty of receiver options for Mahomes to target on any given play. Toney is still available in 69.5% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

What it means in fantasy: Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (ankle) both had injuries going into this game but were both active. After Andrews was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Bateman had a setback with his foot injury, Likely carried on where he left off in preseason. It would not be surprising if Andrews and Bateman miss next week’s game against the Saints with the Ravens having a Week 10 bye. Likely is likely to be included in next week’s waiver wire column (no pun intended).

The news: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Elliott is dealing with a knee injury and a thigh bruise. He continues to trend in the wrong direction and there is a strong chance Elliott will be ruled out. Tony Pollard can be viewed as a high-end RB1 in that scenario against the Bears.

Going deeper: In the seven regular season games Pollard has received 15 or more touches in his career, he’s averaged 107.6 total yards per game.

Need a boom-or-bust candidate for your critical Fantasy football matchup? Here are some suggestions: Daniel Jones has been added as a popular streaming choice this week, but manage your expectations. He has a 7% chance of offering his third boom performance of the season and a 13% chance to bust for the first time. Could David Montgomery quiet the doubters this week? He has a 25% chance to boom for the first time this season. Travis Etienne Jr. is the unquestioned leader of the Jacksonville backfield and he enters Week 8 with a 24% chance to score at least 18.4 points (would be his third boom performance of the season). DeAndre Hopkins boomed in his season debut last week, but his chances of busting (25%) this weekend are more than three times his odds of Booming for a second straight week. Could Hayden Hurst swing matchups on monday night? He has a 29% chance to score over 12 PPR points and offer what would be his third boom week in the first half of this season.

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Samuel hasn’t practiced all week due to a hamstring injury. He’s likely to miss the 49ers’ game against the Rams on Sunday. A backup plan should be in place for Fantasy Managers with Samuel on their rosters. Elijah Moore, Tyler Boyd, Michael Gallup, and George Pickens are among receivers that can fill the void.

The news: Raiders WR Davante Adams missed practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Adams has been ill with a “bad flu.” The illness has prevented him from practicing all week. His return to practice on Friday would indicate his availability against the Saints, although the Raiders would likely give him as much time as possible before ruling him out. Adams should still be started by Fantasy Managers if he’s active for the game, but it’s important to set the right expectations. TE Darren Waller, who has been out with a hamstring injury for almost a month, was limited in Thursday’s practice.

The news: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that WR Allen Lazard said he’s likely out against the Bills on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: When Lazard was tackled in the third quarter of Week 7, he heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his shoulder. It shouldn’t be surprising since he hadn’t practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. The absence of Lazard coincides with Aaron Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with several Offensive players. Rodgers’ top three receivers against the Bills are most likely to be Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs. It’s hard to have confidence in any of them from a Fantasy perspective, but Doubts is the one I would choose. He’s still available in 53.4% ​​of ESPN leagues.

The news: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Hubbard has missed consecutive practices due to an ankle injury. If he doesn’t play against the Falcons on Sunday, D’Onta Foreman will handle most of the touches in the Panthers backfield. He gained 145 total yards on 17 touches against the Buccaneers in Week 7. If Hubbard is ruled out, Foreman can be viewed as an RB2.

The news: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Metcalf hasn’t practiced all week due to a knee injury. Pete Carroll’s Eternal optimism regarding injuries won’t change Metcalf’s trajectory. The Seahawks will replace Metcalf with Marquise Goodwin, who is still available in 96.5% of ESPN leagues. Fantasy Managers could add Dee Eskridge in Deeper formats since he will fill in as the Seahawks No. 3 receivers.

