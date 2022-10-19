Fantasy football news & notes: Allen return, McCaffrey Rumors

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Chargers WR Keenan Allen is expected to be a full participant in practice this week.

What it means in fantasy: This news indicates that Allen will be on the field in Week 7 for the Seahawks. He’s missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury against the Raiders in Week 1. Allen is a high-end WR2 against a Seahawks defense that allows the 11th most passing yards per game if he practices without any setbacks this week.

Going deeper: Allen has averaged 16.1 Fantasy points per game in his career.

The news: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills, 49ers and Rams are potential trade partners for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.

What it means in fantasy: Since Carolina fired Matt Rhule and traded Robbie Anderson, McCaffrey’s name has generated quite a bit of buzz as we approach the Nov. 1 trade deadline. McCaffrey is available on the right terms, but some teams may find his contract problematic. The right fit in a prolific offense could propel McCaffrey back to his former status as the No. 1 player in Fantasy football.

Going deeper: While McCaffrey’s availability can cause some Fantasy Managers heartburn, there’s no denying how productive he has been. Since 2018, he has averaged 22.1 touches and 24.8 Fantasy points per game.

The news: Bears RB Khalil Herbert could see more touches in upcoming games.

What it means in fantasy: Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus’ comments on Tuesday indicated that the Bears will implement a “hot hand” approach at running back going forward. Herbert, who is available in 43.5% of ESPN leagues, should benefit at David Montgomery’s expense. Herbert leads all running backs with 6.4 rushing yards per attempt while David Montgomery averages only 4.0 yards per rush. Herbert has runs of 64 and 52 yards which have boosted his average. Herbert also has 12 attempts of 10 or more yards to seven by Montgomery. If Herbert is available in your league, stash him on your bench.

Going deeper: Since Montgomery is in a contract year, Herbert is an appealing option for those in keeper formats.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that WR DeSean Jackson was signed to the Ravens practice squad.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson joins a Ravens offense that could use another deep threat. They have relied heavily on tight end Mark Andrews after Rashod Bateman has missed two consecutive games with a foot injury, which has limited the Ravens’ Offensive production. Bateman’s 14.4 aDOT (average depth of target) leads all Baltimore receivers. Jackson will be a Threat in the vertical passing game for the Ravens and could find himself on the flex Radar in Deeper formats.

Going deeper: Jackson split last season between the Rams and Ravens. With 20 receptions for 454 yards in 2021, he averaged 22.7 yards per reception, which suggests he hasn’t lost his ability to threaten defenses down the field. Jackson has five 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to clear concussion protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

What it means in fantasy: Freiermuth last played against the Bills in Week 5. He scored 12 or more Fantasy points in three of the season’s first four games. Freiermuth can be viewed as a high-end TE2 against the Dolphins.

The news: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is expected to clear the concussion protocol and start against the Dolphins.

What it means in fantasy: Pickett will continue to start over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown before exiting Week 6 with a concussion. Fantasy Managers should consider streaming him against a Dolphins defense that allows the eighth most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.

The news: Saints WRs Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: It is most likely that Thomas and Landry will miss the Saints’ Thursday Night Football game against the Cardinals. Chris Olave has been cleared under the concussion protocol and will play against Arizona. He’s a WR2 against the Cardinals.

Going deeper: Olave was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. He leads the Saints with 389 receiving yards.

The news: Broncos QB Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson had an MRI on the injury and is legitimately questionable for the Broncos’ game against the Jets. In addition, he has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is more common in baseball players. Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection to ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. In 12-team Fantasy formats, Wilson isn’t startable due to a Dismal Broncos offense that ranks 22nd in total yards per game (329.3). Brett Rypien would start if Wilson is unable to play.

The news: Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that RB Melvin Gordon III was not injured against the Chargers in Week 6.

What it means in fantasy: Gordon appeared to be benched against the Chargers after playing only nine snaps. They said after the game that no one from the coaching staff explained why Latavius ​​Murray and Mike Boone were prioritized in the backfield. Boone played 21 snaps while Murray played 27. Fantasy Managers should still hold onto Gordon, as he may be traded, but he is hard to start in Week 7.

Going deeper: Gordon has fumbled three times on just 55 rushing attempts so far this season. His three fumbles in a year are his most since he was a Rookie in 2015.

The news: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that trade Rumors persist on Giants WR Kadarius Toney.

What it means in fantasy: The Giants are 5-1 but rank 31st in passing yards per game (154.3) and could use some help at wide receiver. Toney hasn’t been able to stay healthy but he showed flashes as a playmaker in the slot and had 39 receptions for 420 yards last year. In 2022, Toney has played just 35 Offensive snaps and has not played since Week 2. Hopefully, Wan’Dale Robinson can provide the Giants the spark they are seeking at wide receiver. He caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Ravens, although he played limited snaps coming off an injury himself. Robinson is available in 93.4% of ESPN leagues.

The news: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor’s names keep coming up in potential trade conversations.

What it means in fantasy: Last season, Bourne had the second-most receiving yards for the Patriots, but he caught only 11 passes for 156 yards through six games this season and was benched for being late for a team meeting in the preseason. Tyquan Thornton took over the role of third receiver for the remainder of the game after Bourne suffered a toe injury against the Browns. Thornton ran 26 routes and played 40 snaps, catching one touchdown pass and rushing for another. Thornton should be preemptively stashed now by Fantasy Managers in Deeper formats.

Going deeper: The last Patriots wide receiver with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game was Deion Branch in the 2004 AFC Championship game against the Steelers.

