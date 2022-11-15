Fantasy Football movie starring Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland hits Paramount+ Nov. 25

Playing EA Sports’ Madden NFL 23 can be life changing. At least that’s the storyline behind Paramount and Nickelodeon’s latest original family sports Comedy Fantasy Football.

Many Fantasy football fans wish they had more control over their team’s results, and that’s sort of what the story is about. The storyline follows 16-year-old Callie (Marsai Martin) and her father Bobby Coleman (Omari Hardwick) who is an NFL running back. Coleman’s career is struggling as he can’t stop fumbling the ball, but his luck changes after his daughter learns she can control his performance by playing Madden.

The movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Friday, Nov. 25 in the US and Canada, and Nov. 26 in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Callie is a skilled gamer and helps him rise to stardom. However, with the NFL Playoffs looming, the pressures of a normal teenage life and her friends on the Robotics team start mounting. Fantasy Football is a feel-good film that takes the audience through the journey in which Callie and Coleman rediscover what it really means to be a family.

The movie is filled with plenty of star power as it was produced in association with NFL Films and with the support of EA Sports, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was done in partnership with The SpringHill Company’s Emmy award-winning studio team founded by NBA star LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Martin also helped produce the film through Genius Entertainment. The now-18-year-old is quickly building a name for herself as she became the youngest Hollywood executive producer ever when her film Little was released on 12 April 2019. Martin was 14 years 241 days at the time.