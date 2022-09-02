Fantasy Football: How to draft from the ninth overall pick in 0.5 PPR Leagues with a balanced build

The ninth overall pick isn’t the most ideal place to be drafted in 2022 Fantasy Football leagues, but that doesn’t mean you can’t build a Winner out of the nine hole. I’ve drafted from all 12 spots this draft season in our near-daily mocks over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy and I’ve enjoyed some of my most balanced builds from the ninth overall pick. This draft was no different for me — I went with a balanced approach and ultimately landed several players I believe in for the 2022 season.

Below, we’ll break down my blueprint for drafting from the ninth overall pick in 2022.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here’s my team from No. 9 overalls:

1.9 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

2.4 Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

3.9: Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

4.4 Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

5.9 George Kittle, TE, 49ers

6.4 Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

7.9 Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

8.4 Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

9.9 Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders

10.4 Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

11.3 James Cook, RB, Bills

12.10 Christian Watson, WR, Packers

13.3 Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

14.10 Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

15.3 Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders

Favorite pick

Diggs didn’t put together the DFS-friendly explosion weeks last year and everyone seems to be using that against him, but there may be no bigger lock for 150 targets, from an elite quarterback, in an offense that always wants to throw, with an already established rapport with the quarterback outside of the top-three. Diggs is an easy click for me in Round 2. He should be a Round 1 pick in all drafts.

Pick I might regret

I’m a big-time believer in grabbing a Weekly edge over your opponents — specifically in larger Leagues — at the tight end position. George Kittle gives me an opportunity to do that — and you can say that about maybe five other players at the position. Of course, the fact that he doubles as essentially a right tackle — the best blocking tight end by far in the NFL — doesn’t help him stay healthy and we’ve seen that over the years. Also, a new quarterback who will tuck and run could mean less volume. He’s the Ultimate boom-or-bust play at the position.

Make or break player

Look, I’m not going out on a limb here saying my No. 1 pick is my make-or-break, but Cook is now one year older, and while everyone else in the Fantasy world is ballyhooing the new Offensive system and how it will impact ALL Vikings, I’m worried about how it will impact Cook . The old Klint Kubiak system was a perfect fit for his running style. He knew it well, he processed his blocks better than anyone in the NFL not named Nick Chubb and he thrived. On the flip side, an expanded role in the pass game could boost him into unchartered territory on a points per game basis.