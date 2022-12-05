Fantasy football free agent Pickups Week 14

Lamar Jackson was started in 76.4% of ESPN Fantasy football Leagues and those Managers were devastated once he suffered a knee sprain against the Broncos on Sunday and was forced to leave the game. Jackson’s injury isn’t a season-ending one, which is good news for Fantasy managers. The bad news is that he’ll have to undergo more tests on Monday. Head Coach John Harbaugh said they will know how long Jackson will be sidelined by Wednesday at the latest.

Jackson was hurt on the final play of the first quarter against the Broncos and Tyler Huntley (rostered in 0.3% of ESPN leagues) came in and played well, finishing with 15.5 Fantasy points. There is a strong chance Huntley could be the team’s starting quarterback against the Steelers in Week 14.

The situation the Ravens and Fantasy Managers find themselves in is eerily similar to last season when Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 and Huntley stepped in to average 17.2 Fantasy points per game. While Huntley is a mobile quarterback, the Ravens prioritized the passing game with him under center on Sunday, with 14 of their 18 Offensive plays being designed passes. Jackson’s Fantasy Managers should prioritize Huntley on the waiver wire.

Here are some other QB options to consider if you have either Jackson on your roster or Jimmy Garoppolo (44.5% rostered), who broke his foot on Sunday and will be out for the rest of the season.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (29.4%): Although Goff isn’t the Fantasy quarterback whom Managers are clamoring to start, he does seem to deliver respectable performances when you need him. He has a favorable matchup against the Vikings in Week 14 after scoring 21.6 Fantasy points on Sunday against the Jaguars. Minnesota’s defense is allowing 20.0 QB Fantasy points per game, so Goff can be viewed as a high-end QB2 in this matchup.

Mike White, New York Jets (13.8%): Since Zach Wilson was benched, White has performed extremely well for the Jets and Fantasy Managers alike. Over the last two games, he has thrown for 684 passing yards, three touchdowns and just two interceptions, scoring 17-plus Fantasy points in both. The Jets are likely to need to pass often against a Bills team that ranks second in total yards per game (410.8) and third in points per game (27.8). White is on the QB2 Radar against Buffalo. Fantasy Managers looking ahead to the Fantasy Playoffs might want to note that the Jets have a very favorable schedule from Week 15-17 (Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks).

Quick hits: Fantasy Managers in need of a quarterback in Deeper formats should consider Ryan Tannehill (8.8%), who is facing a Jaguars defense that allowed Goff to score 21.6 Fantasy points on Sunday. … Another option to consider is Mac Jones (6.0%), who faces the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has given up 19.4 QB Fantasy points per game. … Last but not least, don’t overlook Kenny Pickett (9.9%), who has scored 12-plus Fantasy points in three of his last four games. In Week 14, he faces a Ravens defense that allows the eighth-most passing yards per game.

Let’s take a look at our recommended Week 14 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Running backs



Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (53.2%): The Rams backfield continues to be a frustrating one for Fantasy managers. In Week 12 against the Chiefs, Kyren Williams had the most snaps (38), routes run (21) and rushing attempts (11) on the team. Despite not starting that game, Williams ended up with 9.0 Fantasy points, compared to just 3.7 for Akers. However, on Sunday, it was Akers who led the backfield in all those statistical areas, finishing with a season-high 19 Fantasy points. Now, even though the Rams’ Week 14 Matchup against the Raiders is a favorable one, it’s difficult for Fantasy Managers to trust either Akers or Williams as anything more than a flex option.

Zonova Knight, New York Jets (39.3%): Knight finished with 118 total yards on 20 touches against the Vikings, his second straight game with over 100 total yards and 13-plus Fantasy points. Knight played on more snaps on Sunday and had more touches than James Robinson and Ty Johnson. Yes, Michael Carter could return against the Bills in Week 14, but head Coach Robert Saleh was looking for a spark in the running game, and Knight has provided it. There is a strong chance the undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State will continue to be actively involved in the Jets backfield moving forward.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (25.3%): Cook stockpiled 105 total yards on 20 touches against the Patriots last Thursday night and ended up playing only one fewer snap than Devin Singletary. Cook could very easily replace Singletary down the stretch, especially since Singletary will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Bills could use what’s left of 2022 as an audition for Cook for the future. In Week 14 against the Jets, Cook can be viewed as a flex option.

Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks (0.6%): Following Kenneth Walker III’s ankle injury against the Rams on Sunday, DeeJay Dallas filled the void at first, only to suffer an ankle injury of his own. The Seahawks were already missing Homer, who was inactive due to an illness/knee injury combo. Head Coach Pete Carroll’s optimistic outlook about injuries complicates the backfield situation further, but Walker’s status should be known within the next few days. The Seahawks have a favorable matchup against the Panthers next week, so it’s worth starting their starting running back, whoever that turns out to be. Homer may well be the healthiest of the group.

Quick hits: Tyler Allgeier (41.0%) has surpassed 50 rushing yards in three consecutive games. In two of those games, he had at least 10 touches. Atlanta has a Week 14 bye and a QB change is a possibility. In Deeper formats, Managers Positioning themselves for the Playoffs should stash Allgeier now. … JK Dobbins (55.9%) could play as soon as Week 14 for the Ravens.

Wide receivers

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (44.1%): Gallup had a season-high 18.3 Fantasy points against the Colts on Sunday night. I know Gallup’s two touchdowns did a lot of the heavy lifting here, but in three of his last four games, he has had seven-plus targets. Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the Cowboys during the early part of the week, but even if he signs, the impact on Gallup’s Fantasy value moving forward is unclear. Either way, at least for Week 14, he has a favorable matchup against the Texans.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (44.0%): In seven of his last nine games, Peoples-Jones has scored double-digit Fantasy points. Considering that David Njoku is injured, Peoples-Jones should continue to be a significant part of the Cleveland offense in upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Ravens, Saints and Commanders.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants (33.4%): Slayton continues to be Daniel Jones’ most reliable target and against the Commanders on Sunday, he led the Giants in targets (8), receptions (6), and receiving yards (90). Six of his last eight games have seen him score double-digit Fantasy points. Slayton’s Matchup against the Eagles in Week 14 is suboptimal, but his Fantasy playoff schedule is very favorable. From Weeks 15-17, the Giants face the Commanders, Vikings, and Colts.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans (21.1%): Collins has scored double-digit Fantasy points in four straight games and had nine-plus targets in three of those contests. Houston has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, so there is a strong chance that Collins continues to be Featured as a sort of audition for the team’s No. 1 receiver slot for next season. Houston has a very favorable rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers.

Quick hits: DJ Chark (18.9%) is healthy and, after being eased back into action back in Week 11, has now scored at least nine Fantasy points in consecutive games. Jameson Williams (30.3%) only played on eight snaps in his debut on Sunday against the Jaguars. Because the Lions face the Panthers and Bears in Weeks 16-17, both players should be on the Fantasy radar. … Van Jefferson (29.1%) will continue to be Los Angeles’ top receiver with Allen Robinson II out. He has a favorable Matchup against the Raiders in Week 14. … Robert Woods (46%) has been irrelevant in Fantasy for most of this season, but Treylon Burks could miss Week 14 due to a concussion. The Titans face the Jaguars, who give up the ninth-most WR Fantasy points per game. … In Week 13 against the Patriots, Isaiah McKenzie caught all five of his targets for 44 receiving yards. He’s part of one of the most productive offenses in the NFL.

Tight ends

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (38.6%): Dulcich led the Broncos in routes run, targets, receptions and receiving yards on Sunday against the Ravens. They finished with a season-high 14.5 Fantasy points. In Week 14, Dulcich’s Fantasy Outlook should be favorable since the Broncos are likely to be trailing against the Chiefs.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (35%): Engram finished with 14 Fantasy points against the Lions on Sunday. They ran nearly as many routes as both Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. In Week 14, Engram faces a Titans defense that allows the second-most passing yards per game.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (26.1%): The Patriots offense likes to throw the ball, ranking 20th in the league with 214 passing yards per game. Henry has now had five targets in two consecutive games and, in Week 14, he Patriots face the Cardinals — a defense which has allowed the second-most TE Fantasy points per game. For Fantasy Managers struggling at the TE position in Deeper formats, Henry is a good option.