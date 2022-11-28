Fantasy football free agent Pickups Week 13

Fantasy Managers were left speechless as Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half with a foot injury after just two rushing attempts. Because Etienne had also missed his rookie season because of a Lisfranc fracture, people were immediately concerned, even though the injury wasn’t to the same foot that he injured last season.

FREE TO PLAY. $10,000 in prizes available! Who will you pick to win? Make Your Picks

Etienne eventually returned to the sideline with his pads still on after going to the locker room and was not wearing a walking boot or using crutches after the game, telling Reporters that he’ll be fine by next Sunday. There will be more news on Etienne’s health forthcoming, but the Jaguars are unlikely to take any chances with their star running back, who has the third-most rushing yards since Week 6. In fact, Etienne averaged 18.7 Fantasy points per game from Weeks 6 through 10.

After Etienne left the game, JaMycal Hasty (rostered in 0.8% of ESPN leagues) became the Jaguars’ main running back. They finished with 95 total yards and a score of 17 touches. Darrell Henderson Jr. (36.9%) had joined the team from the Rams via waivers just last week but was inactive for this contest. Should Etienne miss time, both running backs should be actively involved in this backfield. My recommendation is to prioritize Hasty.

With all that in mind, here are some other RB options to consider if you have Etienne on your roster:

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (58.8%): Over the past three games, Pacheco has scored double-digit Fantasy points twice, accumulating 258 rushing yards on 53 rushing attempts during that period. Pacheco should continue to see significant touches while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on IR because of a high ankle sprain. Pacheco can be viewed as an RB2 against the Bengals in Week 13.

Gus Edwards, Ravens (40.5%): Edwards has had double-digit rushes three times this season. In two of those three games, he scored a touchdown. On Sunday against the Jaguars, Edwards played on 50% of snaps and led the Ravens’ backfield in touches. Baltimore’s upcoming schedule is favorable to running backs. Edwards will continue to be a flex option while JK Dobbins remains on IR.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (19.4%): Williams led the Rams’ backfield in snaps (38), routes run (21) and rushing attempts (11) on Sunday against the Chiefs. Despite not starting for Los Angeles, Williams finished the game with 9.0 Fantasy points, compared to just 3.7 for Cam Akers. It’s important for Fantasy Managers to consider whether they even want exposure to a Rams offense that ranks 31st in total yards per game and 29th in points per game. The Rams’ offensive line ranks 27th in run-block win rate and 23rd in pass-block win rate. Williams is certainly worth stashing in Deeper formats.

Zonova Knight, New York Jets (0.0%): While the severity of Michael Carter’s ankle injury against the Bears remains unclear, Knight’s 69 rushing yards were the most by any Jets player making his NFL debut since Matt Snell in 1964. Additionally, he had 34 receiving yards on three receptions. James Robinson was a healthy inactive for this game, as the coaching staff searched for an Offensive spark. It might have just found it. Regardless of Carter’s health, Knight should be picked up, as he was also involved in Week 11 and showed promise as both a runner and receiver.

Let’s take a look at our recommended Week 13 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks



1 Related

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (59.2%): Against the Ravens on Sunday, the Jaguars prioritized the passing game, and Lawrence delivered 24.9 Fantasy points. He has now scored 20-plus Fantasy points in two consecutive games. Despite Lawrence’s inconsistent play, Fantasy Managers can trust him in Week 13 against the Lions — a defense that allows the most QB Fantasy points per game.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (29.2%): Although Goff isn’t the Fantasy quarterback whom Managers are clamoring to start, he does seem to deliver respectable performances (in tandem with No. 1 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) when you need him. In Week 13, he faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most QB Fantasy points per game this season.

Mike White, New York Jets (2.9%): I certainly think White surpassed expectations against the Bears on Sunday, scoring 24.8 Fantasy points. He was only the second quarterback in league history to have at least a 75% completion percentage, 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns over his first four career starts, joining Kurt Warner (1999). White has unlocked the Jets’ offense, and he can be considered a QB2 with upside against a Vikings defense that has allowed the fifth-most QB Fantasy points.

Quick hits: Marcus Mariota (42.4%) is tied to a run-heavy Falcons offense but still delivers stream-worthy Fantasy performances. He’s scored 17-plus Fantasy points in three of his past five games. Mariota faces a Steelers defense that’s allowed the 10th-most QB Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. … Kenny Pickett is also a viable streamer against the Falcons in Week 13.

Wide receivers

With three games in the books, Week 12 continues Sunday with a full slate of games. We’ve got you covered with this week’s top stories and analysis. • Fantasy Field Pass

Latavius ​​Murray, George Pickens among Emerging Fantasy helpers. • The Playbook: Week 12

Mike Clay breaks down each game from all angles, with projections and advice for key players. • Last Minute Pickups

Matt Bowen lists players you can add in Deeper Leagues or to replace injured players in Week 12. Also See: Week 12 rankings | Daily Notes

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (44.4%): Gallup is trending up at an ideal time for Fantasy managers. Against the Giants on Thursday, they played 76% of snaps and had a 27.6% target share. It’s just the third time this season that a Dallas wide receiver other than CeeDee Lamb has earned at least 25% of the team’s targets. He’s on the flex radar against the Colts in Week 13.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (42.3%): As a result of a poor Matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Peoples-Jones scored only 3.6 Fantasy points. However, prior to this game, he had scored double-digit Fantasy points in five straight outings. Peoples-Jones is having a career season and will very likely set a personal best in receiving yards to go along with his already career-high 42 receptions.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans (37.5%): Burks has scored 17-plus Fantasy points in back-to-back games, having caught 11 of 14 targets for 181 yards over the two-game stretch. I wouldn’t Rush to insert him into Fantasy lineups this week against the Eagles, but he will face the Jaguars, Chargers and Texans from Weeks 14-16, all excellent WR matchups.

Zay Jones, Jaguars (31.4%): Lawrence and Jones have an undeniable rapport, with the quarterback posting a passer rating of 101.6 when targeting Jones over the past five games. Against the Ravens on Sunday, Jones had a career-high 145 receiving yards and a season-high 27.5 Fantasy points. This was his third game with double-digit targets this season and his second career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Jones can be viewed as a flex option with upside against the Lions in Week 13.

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders (12.5%): With Hunter Renfrow on IR, Hollins has had an opportunity to shine. In four of his past six games, Hollins has scored double-digit Fantasy points, averaging 5.8 targets per game. On Sunday, he even ran the same number of routes as Davante Adams. In Week 13 against the Chargers, Hollins is a solid flex option who should not be overlooked.

Quick hits: Darius Slayton (37.1%) remains the top target in the Giants’ passing game, having scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of his past five games. … In Deeper leagues, consider DeVante Parker (9.4%). On Thursday night, they led the Patriots in receiving yards against the Vikings. … Van Jefferson (14.7%) could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Rams with Allen Robinson II done for the season and Cooper Kupp unlikely to return. … Isaiah McKenzie (16.5%) surpassed 100 yards for the first time this season on Thursday against the Lions. … Skyy Moore (17.4%) has had consecutive games with six targets and five receptions.

Tight ends

Evan Engram, Jaguars (36.1%): A penalty nullified Engram’s 4-yard TD reception against the Ravens on Sunday. In Week 13, he will face a Lions defense that allows the fourth-most TE Fantasy points per game. Over the past three games, Engram has accumulated only seven targets, but in the two previous games, he did score double-digit Fantasy points in each contest.

Foster Moreau, Raiders (35.5%): In two of his past three games, Moreau has scored double-digit Fantasy points. While Moreau doesn’t accumulate many receptions or receiving yards, he does score touchdowns. In Deeper formats, he is a solid option. A Chargers defense that allows the third-most TE receiving yards per game awaits Moreau in Week 13.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (24.7%): Henry’s 63 receiving yards against the Vikings on Thursday were a season high. It was only the third time this season that he has seen five-plus targets. Henry runs more routes than Jonnu Smith, but the two continue to split snaps. Against the Bills in Week 13, which should be a high-scoring game, Henry is a solid option for Fantasy Managers in Deeper formats.