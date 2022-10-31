Fantasy Football Early Week 9 Waiver Wire: Greg Dulcich looking like a must-start tight end on the wire

The tight end position has been a disaster for Fantasy Football yet again this season. Entering play Sunday in Week 8, only 10 tight ends were averaging even 10 PPR points per game, and that included the likes of TJ Hockenson (two games out of six with more than 10 PPR points), David Njoku (out Sunday with an ankle injury that could cost him multiple weeks), and Taysom Hill (as many games with 10 or more PPR points as catches for the season, two). It hasn’t been pretty.

But there might be some hope on the waiver wire. Pat Freiermuth has emerged as a viable Weekly starter from the wire, and it looks like Greg Dulcich might be joining him. The rookie third-rounder made Albert Okwuegbunam expendable for the Broncos, and he had a big game Sunday against the Jaguars that might make him a top-10 option moving forward.

Dulcich was second on the team with five targets Sunday, and he managed to catch four of them for 87 yards, and it could have been an even better day – he was downed at the one on a 38-yard catch in the third quarter that would have pushed him to 18 PPR points. He was that close.

But you’ll take double-digit points from your tight end, and that’s something Dulcich has done in each of his first three NFL games. Not bad for someone still available in 49% of CBS Fantasy leagues. Dulcich is clearly worth adding over Tyler Conklin, who had a better performance Sunday but had been ice cold before that; I would rather have Dalton Schultz than Dulcich if both were available, but seeing as Schultz is rostered in 78% of CBS Fantasy Leagues already, that isn’t as likely.

Dulcich could, of course, just be a flash in the pan. He’s probably third on the Broncos in the receiving hierarchy, after all, and this hasn’t exactly been an offense worth targeting for Fantasy so far. However, his production through three games is impossible to argue with, and his role is pretty great, too. Chances are, you need a tight end, and I’m not sure there are more than eight or so I’d rather have the rest of the way right now.

Here’s who else we’ll be looking at on waivers this week: