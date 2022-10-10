Fantasy Football Early Week 6 Waiver Wire: Injuries could make must-starts of Kenneth Walker, Eno Benjamin

You never want to see injuries, but the reality of Fantasy Football is, injuries often create opportunities, and that’s the case with Rashaad Penny’s unfortunate ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Penny’s injury was serious enough that he was in a walking boot and on crutches after the game, with NFL Network reporting that the injury is a fractured tibia, which could require surgery. That makes Kenneth Walker III arguably the highest priority waiver-wire add in all Leagues where he is available heading into Week 6.

Walker isn’t available in most leagues, but his 68% roster rate means he’s out there in plenty of them, and you’ll need to check to make sure he’s not rostered in yours. Because Walker is a very Talented back – he was the No. 41 pick in this year’s draft – who is going to be the lead runner for a team that has been surprisingly effective on offense this season. The Seahawks are averaging 25.4 points per game and while they’ve been a bit more pass-happy than many expected, perhaps, this is still a team that definitely wants to get the running game going every week.

Expectations for Walker should be very similar to what they have been for Penny. That would put Walker in the RB2 conversation most weeks. They probably won’t have much of a passing game role – the Seahawks don’t throw to their backs much – but they’re averaging 6.0 yards per carry by running backs so far this season, and Walker figures to get 15 or so carries most weeks. Walker’s upside might be a bit limited, but he should be worth starting, at the very least. And obviously Walker could end up being a must-start Fantasy option if he ends up being a truly high-level runner – that’s within his range of possible outcomes.

If Raheem Mostert (80% rostered) is available, it would be a tough decision of which one to prioritize on waivers this week, but I think I would give Walker the edge – the Dolphins probably won’t lean on the running game as much when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy as they did in Week 5, and Mostert’s injury history speaks for itself. Both should be RB2/3 options moving forward, but Walker might just have a bit more upside.

Here’s who else we’ll be chasing on the waiver wire for Week 6.