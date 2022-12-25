Fantasy Football Early Week 17 Waiver Wire: Jahan Dotson trying to keep hot streak Rolling into Championship

When you’re drafting your Fantasy Football team next year, you’re probably going to want to target some fun young receivers. Watching what Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have done when they’ve been Rolling this season has been incredibly fun. They haven’t necessarily been consistent (and didn’t help you this week), but the high points have made them well worth the Draft Day investment.

However, you’ll need to remind yourself when drafting next year’s hot shot rookies that they may not make an immediate impact. You’ll probably have to be patient. Getting up to speed in the NFL is tough, and the adjustment process both physically and mentally can take some time.

But the payoff can be worth it, and we’re getting another reminder of that with Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson. Dotson actually gave us some flashes of what he is capable of early on, catching four touchdowns in his first four games, but then injuries derailed his season. For a while, it looked like they might permanently derail him – Dotson had just two catches in his first three games back from his injury beginning in Week 10.

However, he found the end zone in Week 13, did so again in Week 15 after a bye week, and made it three in a row Sunday with another solid game against a very tough 49ers defense. Dotson got involved early and often, catching six passes for 76 yards on a team-high nine targets to go with his touchdown, and now has seven touchdowns on just 50 targets for the season – comparable to the much more hyped Christian Watson’s production over in Green Bay.

Dotson enters Week 17 on a high and facing a Cleveland defense that hasn’t been anything special. Dotson has been pretty big-play and touchdown dependent, so I don’t want to say he’s a must-start WR – yet. He just might be one next season, though, and for Week 17, I’ll probably rank him as a WR3, with plenty of upside to spare.

Here’s who else we’ll be looking to add heading into Week 17: