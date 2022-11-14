Fantasy Football Early Week 11 Waiver Wire: Jerick McKinnon, Christian Watson worth a look in a busy week

Fantasy Football players have been waiting for a running back to emerge as a must-start option for the Chiefs since they released Kareem Hunt back in 2018. Clyde Edwards-Helaire never lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick, and it looks like the Chiefs may have given up on him in Week 10, which could clear the way for not one but two viable starting options to emerge from the Chiefs backfield on waivers.

Edwards-Helaire played just four of the team’s 49 snaps Sunday, leaving Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in a two-split in the backfield. And, while this backfield has been a mess for Fantasy purposes when it was a three-way split, Edwards-Helaire taking a step back left plenty of room for both Pacheco and McKinnon to put together decent Fantasy production.

And, as you would expect, it was McKinnon Mostly handling the passing game role, catching six of eight passes thrown his way for 56 yards, actually leading the team in targets. Pacheco wasn’t used in the passing game, but he led the team with 82 rushing yards on 16 carries – and they stuck with him despite Pacheco fumbling inside the Jaguars 10-yard line, ending the team’s first drive in painful fashion.

However, Pacheco got 14 more carries, while McKinnon was the only other running back on the team to get a carry Sunday – he had one for 2 yards. It wasn’t a great Fantasy day for either Pacheco or McKinnon, and it’s unlikely either will be much more than a low-end RB2 even if this split holds moving forward. However, they’re a lot more likely to have Fantasy appeal in a two-way split than a three-way one, and it looks like that’s what we might have moving forward.

If you’re looking for a running back on waivers this week, McKinnon is probably the better option for Week 11 against the Chargers, but both he and Pacheco could be useful and are going to be worth adding in all leagues. For what it’s worth if you’re looking for upside with a longer view, Rachaad White should be the top target in light of Leonard Fournette’s departure from Sunday’s gamealthough the Bucs do have a bye in Week 11, so there’s no guarantee Fournette ends up missing time.

We also saw Cooper Kupp leave Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, one that looked like it could be a serious concern moving forward. I wrote about that injury and four young, talented wide receivers who could help you make up for the loss of Kupp here. However, those of you with Kupp aren’t the only Fantasy players who should be looking for this group of young WR:

Week 11 Early Waiver Targets (Add/Drop)

Here’s who else we’ll be looking to add ahead of Week 11: